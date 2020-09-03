YNaijaBBNGist: Lucy takes on Prince, Erica and Neo, at the same time

As the housemates prepare for another task presentation, tempers have flared up and words thrown, following a dispute over allocation of teams.

Earlier today, in partnership with pharmaceutical company; Amatem Soft Gel, Big Brother tasked the housemates with delivering a presentation on sensitive issues surrounding health care. And Lucy, who seems to be at the center of most team disputes, refused to be in the team she was assigned.

The housemates were required to form two groups, one against the other. The head of house Erica was in charge of putting the groups together, and this is where it all started.

For group one, Erica listed herself, Kiddwaya, Nengi, Ozo, Trickytee and Lucy on the same team, while for group two, she listed Laycon, Vee, Neo, Prince and Dorothy. However, Lucy made it known that she doesn’t want to be a member of group one, and refused to participate in the task with them, she however, strongly insisted on being in group two.

Anatem Soft Gel Task: Team 1 selected by Erica Erica

Kiddwaya

Nengi

Ozo

Trikytee Team 2 selected by Prince Prince

Laycon

Vee

Neo

Lucy

Dorathy (Lucy rejected Erica’s team and ported to Prince team)#Bbnaija #BetwayBbnaija — Mosvin Bami #BBNaija (@mosvinbami) September 3, 2020

This caused a huge stir in the house, as housemates, especially, Neo, Erica and Prince didn’t appreciate the fact that she was being antagonistic. Neo would be the first to speak out, stating that housemates need to learn to call Lucy out, claiming that she is fond of fermenting trouble.

Prince would later join, yelling at Lucy for always being divisive whenever there is a task to present. Erica was the final party and she too had a lot to say. She argued with Lucy on how she is a terrible team player, and how she always stirs up quarrel.

In her defense, Lucy argued that she wanted to be in a team where the synergy is better, and where she can participate with housemates she is more comfortable with. This comes as no surprise, as Lucy has expressed dissatisfaction working with Kiddwaya in the past, and has also had a confrontational history with Erica.

She didn’t see herself working well with those two and decided to opt for the other team.

The drama continues.