A Nigerian coming of age story, Exclusive interview with Niniola– the best Nigerian articles of the week

Niniola: Staying inside the House – Joey Akan

What I did was, the following month, I got on a plane and I went to Abuja for the same competition. When it was time to face the judges, I walked into the audition room and they were like are you not the girl from Lagos? I said ‘ehen? I’m the girl.’ They are like, ‘sorry you can’t audition. And I’m said, ‘how? I bought ticket with my money and came to Abuja. They were like ‘cut, cut, camera cut’. And I said, ‘just let me audition. Even if you won’t take me to the next level, let me just audition and I know I’d be on TV.’ And they were like ‘no, no.’ And I was crying and I was throwing tantrums and they were like ‘security!’

Notes on coming of age as a Nigerian in a globalising world – Jola Ayeye

In all my 20-something years on earth, I have never, by choice, woken up thinking, “I want to fight for Nigeria today”, but let me tell you something, e fit be you.

Native Exclusive: In conversation with DJ Switch -Adewojumi Aderemi

I’m actually very shy. I think people don’t know that. I’m a very shy person, I’m a loner, I don’t have many friends; more than half the time when I’m hanging out with them, I’m barely talking, I’m just watching people. If left alone, I’d be in my studio and just playing music, you know? I’m always avoiding confrontation as much as possible. But the thing is, once I get into a creative space, I think I try to put out everything that’s in my mind. I guess that’s probably where the name Switch came from.

Why the end SARS movement is important- Young Nigerians walked the talk – Culture Custodian

I have had an experience with (SARS) during my university days. One fateful night I and my friends were returning from a night out when they caught up with us, we were queried and detained overnight. The End SARS movement/protest is crucial to me because I have young friends and relatives who aren’t involved in anything illegal but have had run-ins with the squad because they look “a certain way” when in most cases these SARS operatives look even worse if you ask me. I feel uncomfortable, scared, and unsafe whenever I see a SARS official. I do not believe they have control over their emotions and the weapons they carry.

‘The Real Africa Has Not Been Shown.’ How Burna Boy Is Using His Voice to Share a New Vision for His Homeland – Andrew R. Chow

In the long run, Burna Boy believes that in order to better his country, it needs to be dissolved in favor of a Pan-African future. “Nigeria was basically supposed to be a business,” he says, laughing sourly. “How can a business—built on paying people that are not in the country—end up great for the people of the country? The only way for us to achieve anything of substance for our generation and generations to come is to unite.”