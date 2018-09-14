Actors Guild of Nigeria has secured N5 million to support ailing members

Actors Guild

One of the issues that has plagued Nollywood, aside the lack of funds and government support, is actors falling into illnesses and terminal medical conditions, only for them to pass away without any care or support from within the industry. Last year, the Secretary-General of the AGN under Ibinabo Fiberesima came out to respond to Ernest Asuzu’s claim that Nollywood abandoned him to face his illness alone. Asuzu is known for movies like Accidental Discharge, Royal Wedding and Chain Reaction.

Other actors who have accused the AGN of abandoning them in the past include the late Prince James Uche. This worrisome development has propelled AGN to launch a foundation to secure N500 million to support its ailing members. Under the current leadership of veteran actor Emeka Rollas, the body was able to procure N5 million after meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Bemore foundation takes summer camp to Imo

In a statement, Rollas said the AGN intends to use the foundation to give back to the fans and community at large by engaging in community development projects. “Veterans who have contributed to the development of the industry most times do not have anything to fall back on after long number of years of service.”

Rollas, who was installed as the president of the body in August, 2017, is determined to build a strong and united guild for Nigerian actors. “In the recent past, the guild has lost prominent veteran actors to serious illnesses due to certain medical conditions, which could have been averted if there was a medium or platform set aside to harness the strength of the association to fund medical treatment of our own or source for funding from philanthropist or Nigerians to rescue their legends.”

Notable guild members in attendance were Segun Arinze, Zik Zulu Okafor, Ebele Okaro, Chiwetalu Agu and Binta Ayo Mogaji.

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Edwin Okolo September 14, 2018

Nkem Owoh & Patience Ozokwor continue their comeback in Ebony Life’s ‘Chief Daddy’

Contrary to popular convention, their Golden age of  Nollywood (circa 1999 – 2012) never really faded into obscurity. Long before ...

Bernard Dayo September 14, 2018

Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards appoints ‘Tinsel’ actress Oghenekaro Itene as ambassador

Tinsel actress Oghenekaro Itene isn’t stepping on the brakes, as she has just been appointed to represent Africans in the ...

Bernard Dayo September 13, 2018

Here are the actors nominated for the 2018 Nigerian Entertainment Awards

Every year, the Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) rolls out a nominations list that cuts across music, film, television, comedy, disc ...

Bernard Dayo September 12, 2018

Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu is suing the Kenyan government and it’s all about the Oscars

Remember Wanuri Kahiu? How can you not!? The director whose lesbian film Rafiki was historic for being the first Kenyan ...

Bernard Dayo September 11, 2018

Omoni Oboli’s new movie ‘Wings of a Dove’ is activism for the Northern girl child

Social commentary in Nollywood movies have a long history. And for filmmaker Omoni Oboli, she returns to this template with ...

Bernard Dayo September 10, 2018

Thandie Newton’s ‘Liyana’ is the animated documentary about orphaned children in Swaziland

A group of young children in Swaziland use the power of storytelling to work through personal traumas. The result: Liyana, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail