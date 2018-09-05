Bemore Foundation takes Summer Boot camp to Imo

After a successful outing in Ondo state, Bemore Foundation has concluded plans to take the summer Boot camp to Imo, state south east Nigeria. The decision of the foundation to take it to Imo is precipitated on the fact that the visionier of the foundation Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu hails from the state and is to serve as a give back process to her state.

The Boot camp which will take place from September 9th to 15th 2018 will replicate the experience and skill acquisition opportunities the foundation offered successfully in Ondo state namely, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) , Installation and maintenance of solar panel and other life changing skills. The Imo boot camp which is the first outside Ondo state since the foundation started operations two years ago will kick off with fifty girls while subsequent years will have more girls to benefit from. The girls who participate in Imo will also be empowered with entrepreneurship skills, scholarship and a brand new laptop

As we have stated in previous articles on the Ondo state Boot camp calling for an extension of this laudable program to other parts of Nigeria, it is impressive the foundation is doing this less than a week after the completion of the Boot camp in Ondo state. This shows the foundation is concerned about the plight of all Nigerian girls and its important other states of the federation learn from the foundation for further implementation in their states.

The lesson should not be lost on us that the best way to shape the future we want as a nation is to invest in the female folks. Gone are the days women are confined to kitchen, this is a new era where women are leading disruptions in technology, economy and entertainment. Bemore foundation has discovered this and it has committed resources to impact the lives of these girls.