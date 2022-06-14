FG moves to regulate social media; Outrage over rape and killing of teen in Imo | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Kwara Muslim community make demands to resolve hijab-wearing by female students in public schools

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Kwara Muslim community make demands to resolve hijab-wearing by female students in public schools

The Kwara Muslim Community, in a letter addressed to the State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, recommended six actions to be taken by the government in resolving the issue of hijab-wearing by female Muslim students in all public schools in the state.

“The Kwara Government should change the names of all schools formerly owned by both the Muslim and Christian proprietors by adding’ Government’ into them, e.g, Ansarul Islam Government Secondary School, Ilorin, Bishop Smith Memorial Government College, Ilorin,” the community stated in the letter dated June 7, 2022, with reference number KWS/MS/01/22.

The Muslim body also demanded adequate compensation for the family of the late Habeeb Idris allegedly killed on February 3, 2022, during the hijab crisis that rocked Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government Area.

Other demands of the Muslim community as stated in the letter are that “The Kwara Government must build a new school mosque for Muslim students/ teachers of Bishop Smith Memorial College, Ilorin to replace the one demolished.

“The Kwara Government should appoint a new Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, while the permanent secretary in the ministry should be moved to another ministry.

“The Kwara Government must enforce freedom of worship in our schools by ensuring that separate devotions are held for Muslim and Christian students at the school assembly, and no external Imam or Pastor should be allowed to participate in morning devotion aside from the school teachers.

“The Kwara Government should ensure, henceforth, that appointments and postings of principals into all schools should be based on merit and seniority and should be the sole responsibility of the Kwara Teaching Service Commission instead of former proprietors as it is being done now.”

Nigeria issues ‘Code of Practice’ to regulate ‘online platforms’

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has disclosed that interactive computer service platforms and internet intermediaries are required to fulfill certain conditions in running their services in Nigeria.

These conditions are stated in the recently released Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries (online platforms).

One of such conditions in the Code of Practice is that each online platform is required to have a country representative, who will interface with the Nigerian authorities. This means that Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google, TikTok and other interactive online platforms are required to have country representatives.

The development is a fresh move by the federal government to regulate online platforms, amid concerns that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is clamping down on free speech and internet freedom.

Moghalu resigns from ADC party with complaints

Moghalu announced his decision to leave the party in a letter dated June 13, 2022, and addressed to Okey Nwosu, ADC national chairman.

“I am writing to hand in my resignation from my membership of the African Democratic Congress, effective immediately. I have resigned because the process and conduct of the party’s presidential primary on June 8, 2022, at Abeokuta revealed a fundamental clash of values between me and your leadership of the party,” the letter reads.

“It is deeply regrettable that other inducements appear to have played more important roles in determining the outcome of the primary than loyalty to the party.”

Outrage over rape and killing of teen in Imo

Youths of Umuezeala Nsu community in Ehime Mbano council of Imo Monday went on rampage following the death of 18-year-old Amarachi Iwunze.

Amarachi was allegedly found dead on Sunday in the house of one Ifeanyi Osuji, a suspected internet fraudster and ritualist, who has now fled.

The Nation reports that news of Amarachi’s death broke after the mother of the suspect opened his room door and found the body of the teenager on the bed.

Police spokesman Michael Abattam confirmed the incident, saying efforts were being made “to arrest the fleeing suspect”.

Security operatives foil terrorist attack on Kaduna-Abuja Highway

The operatives Monday killed one of the bandits and recovered one AK47 rifle and nine of their operational motorcycles.

The Kaduna Police spokesperson, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday afternoon.

“On Monday 13th June 2022 at about 2:55 am when the combined team of Police Operation Puff Adder and that of the Nigerian army Operation Thunder Strike while on routine patrol along Kaduna–Abuja highway at Sabon Sara had an encounter with armed bandits who were on their nefarious mission along the busy highway.

“An exchange of gunfire ensued as a result of which the friendly forces truncated the bandits’ mission forcing them to retreat into the forest as one bandit was neutralised.

“Upon a search of the general area, an AK47 rifle and nine bandits’ operational motorcycles were recovered,’’ he stated.