A sex worker kept a Quran in her room in Lagos and was murdered for that

You would think Nigeria is becoming tolerable in cases of faiths, but it seems to be getting worse. And, thanks to the internet, we can see people for who they really are.

Another human being and Nigerian citizen, Hannah Saliu, reportedly a sex worker, has been lynched for allegedly keeping the Quran in her room, at Alaba Rago, Ojo LGA, Lagos, Punch reports.

The deceased was killed after a disagreement with a man who patronised her for sex.

The report says the man reportedly paid Saliu ₦1,000 for her services, but after he left the room, the deceased discovered that her ₦5,000 was missing.

Saliu accosted the man and challenged him, and it became a struggle. That is when he mobilised his friends for a search of Saliu’s room for the missing money and found the Quran under her pillow.

The customer and his friends reportedly challenged the deceased for keeping the Quran despite the nature of her work, and subsequently beat her to death and set the corpse ablaze.

According to the report, an eyewitness says, “what happened was that the girl was a prostitute and a customer patronised her and after sleeping with her, the customer paid ₦1,000 for her service.

“The northerners, who were with the customer that the girl accused of stealing her money, asked if she was sure that he stole her money. So, they decided to go and search her room where she attended to her customers.

“While searching the room, they found Quran under her pillow and started asking what she was using the Quran for as a prostitute. So, they started attacking her; they stabbed her, took her out, and set her ablaze.

“The incident happened at Alaba Rago, where a lot of northerners reside. The girl that was killed also came from the north. Their grouse was that she was not supposed to be carrying the Quran because of the kind of work she was doing.”

The Lagos police command has charged three suspects to court for the alleged killing of the deceased.

It has now become a norm. In the last couple of weeks, fellow human beings have been killed because some other Nigerians do not understand what their religion teaches and how to be human in their dealings.

It has happened with Deborah Samuel, and there are many others that do not get to the news.

It is a growing trend and becoming more popular, and all the government does is express shock and sadness.

We need to educate whoever has this kind of trait whenever we observe it. That’s a start.