Jibrin says Obi’s best chance is as Kwankwaso’s running mate; Okagbare’s ban has been extended | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

IPOB’s sit-at-home order stops economic activities in Enugu, Imo

Socio-economic activities were grounded for the second time in Enugu, yesterday, following a sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It happened on Monday, however, yesterday’s sit-at-home order was declared by the separatist group in solidarity with its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who appeared in court for the continuation of his trial.

IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, had, in a statement, on Monday, ordered that banks, schools, markets, shops should remain closed, while civil servants and other workers remain indoors as the court hearing lasted. He had said the sit-at-home was in solidarity with the leader of the group.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the bail application by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB.

AFN says Okagbare’s additional one-year ban will affect the squad

Blessing Okagbare

U.S.-based sprinter, Blessing Okagbare, has been handed an extra one-year suspension on Monday night for doping violations.

Okagbare will now be out from the athletics scene for 11 years after an extra year was added to the previous 10-year ban she received from World Athletics on February 14, 2021.

In an interview with The Guardian Tuesday, an official of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), said, “This additional one-year ban on Okagbare has completely depleted our squad to the World Championships. Between our men and the women’s teams, our hope for medals was more on the girls because for the first time in a long while, we have four of our women running sub 10.00 seconds, which is good for Nigeria. Even without Okagbare, we still had a strong relay squad, but this additional one-year ban is a big disaster for us.”

Jibrin says Obi as running mate to Kwankwaso is the Southeast’s best chance

Peter Obi

In an interview with Channels Television Tuesday, Jibrin said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have treated the Southeast badly, adding that the best opportunity they have now is an alliance with the NNPP.

“As members of the Labour Party, they should see that the party as it is today cannot propel Peter Obi to the presidency. The only opportunity that they have and which we are offering them is to come [and] do an alliance with NNPP.

“The hope it gives to the Southeast, which is a tentative hope, is that since the era of Vice-President [Alex] Ekweme, the Southeast has never been on the table to discuss the presidency, in real term.

“This is the first time they will sit on the table with the NNPP to discuss, sign a concrete agreement that after Kwankwaso, it’s going to be the South-eastern part of the country.

Rabiu Kwankwaso

“The fact is that — does Labour Party have a state? No, they don’t even have. I’m speaking from my own point of view that one of the safest routes for them is to go into alliance with NNPP, for Peter Obi to run as a running mate and after that, the power can go back to the Southeast.”

Senate to continue probe on corruption allegations against ex-CJN

Tanko Muhammad

The Senate says it will continue its investigation of the corruption allegations against former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, despite his resignation on Monday.

The Senate through its committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, will meet with relevant stakeholders to “address the complaints raised by the justices of the Supreme Court.”

14 court justices, in a leaked memo, accused Muhammad of not giving justices their legitimate entitlements.

Some major issues raised by the justices are non-replacement of poor vehicles, poor accommodation, lack of drugs at the Supreme Court clinic, poor electricity supply to the Supreme Court, increase in electricity tariff, little or no increase in the allowances for diesel and lack of internet services to residences and chambers.

Schools, secretariat deserted as Ogun workers embark on strike

The Ogun government secretariat and most schools in Abeokuta, the capital, were deserted Tuesday as the industrial action by workers in the state kicked off.

The Organised Labour in the state, comprising the Trade Union Congress and Joint Negotiating Committee, declared a strike on Monday after the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum issued to Governor Dapo Abiodun over the government’s refusal to pay their eight-year statutory leave allowances.

The labour union described it as a breach of the State Pension Reform Law, 2006 (amended 2013) in the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme, amongst other demands.