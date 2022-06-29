President Buhari to receive update on negotiations with striking University workers on Wednesday; Ogun state workers declare strike over unpaid benefits | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Senate considers amending Electoral Act as regards direct primary clause

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Senate considers amending Electoral Act as regards direct primary clause

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has said that the National Assembly will amend the Electoral Act 2022 to serve as a safeguard against weaknesses identified in the law. The Senate president made this statement as a response to an issue raised by former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi during plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Abudullahi had proposed that the Senate “revert to its earlier stand on direct primaries.” This was in reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss a suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. This suit challenged the controversial section of the Electoral Act which states that “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

This suit was dismissed by the seven-justice bench of the Supreme Court, led by Musa Dattijo-Muhammad. The justices described it as an abuse of the court process.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan in his response said the decision on the mode of primary is entirely left to political parties but the National Assembly will put in place measures to check the weaknesses of the law.

President Buhari to receive update on negotiations with striking University workers on Wednesday

The Nigerian Labour Ministry has reported that President Muhammadu Buhari will be updated on the state of negotiations between the government and striking university workers, latest Wednesday 29 June, 2022.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Olajide Oshundun remarked that the president will, after the briefing, make decisions on the disputed issues of payment platforms, conditions of service and increased wages for the striking workers.

The striking workers had rejected the continuous use of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) for the payment of their salaries and other benefits, due to numerous challenges with the platform.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment also clarified that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) or any other union were not invited to the meeting it held on Thursday where it evaluated the progress made so far with negotiations with the striking workers.

Ogun state workers declare strike over unpaid benefits

Ogun state workers have declared an indefinite strike over alleged refusal of the state government to pay outstanding deductions, contributory pensions and review of the Ogun state pension law among others.

The Organised Labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Joint Negotiating Committee, declared the strike on Monday while addressing workers at the arcade ground at Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The workers took this decision following the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum issued to the state’s Governor, Dapo Abiodun, following the failure of the government to pay eight-year statutory leave allowances and its breach of the State Pension Reform Law, 2006 (amended 2013) in the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme, amongst other demands.

The Chairman of the National Labour Congress in the state, Emmanuel Bankole said that the strike became necessary after several requests to meet with the Governor to discuss the plight of the workers were left unacknowledged.

Negligence of Nigerians contributing to Monkeypox Outbreak – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the negligence of Nigerians in following precautionary measures is contributing to the outbreak of viral diseases in the country, including monkeypox.

The NCDC Director of Health Emergency Preparedness and Response, John Oladejo asserted this on Tuesday in Ibadan while speaking to Journalists during a public health conference.

Mr Oladejo went on further to say that the federal government has scaled up its surveillance system, with immediate actions focused on training health care workers on monkeypox surveillance and response at the state and local government levels.

He also made mention of measures that can be taken to prevent monkeypox infection which include good hygiene and avoiding contact with animals that may harbor the virus.

Court Dismisses new bail application for Nnamdi Kanu

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a new application for bail filed by leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, pending the determination of the treasonable felony charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Nnamdi Kanu who is currently facing a seven count charge, had in the application filed by his lawyers led by Cheif Mike Ozekhome (SAN), challenged the revocation of bail the court earlier granted to him.

The IPOB leader told the court that contrary to the Federal Government’s allegations of him jumping bail, he had fled his home town Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia, Abia State because he was scared for his life. According to him, soldiers had invaded his hometown and 28 persons were killed.

Justice Binta Nyako dismissed his bail request on grounds that she was not satisfied with the reason the IPOB leader gave for his failure to appear in court for the continuation of his trial. She noted that according to court records, Kanu was represented by his lawyer and sureties on the day his bail was revoked. His sureties had also stated that they had no knowledge of his whereabouts. She remarked that if the defendant is dissatisfied with the ruling, he has the Court of Appeal to go to.