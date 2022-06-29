This is what we know of the #MelillaMassacre

On the morning of Friday, June 24, 2022, several hundred migrants tried to break boundaries through the Melilla fence from Morocco into Spain, but 37 of them reportedly died – some argue that the numbers are far more. According to a local NGO, 76 were wounded. About 500 to 2,000 people were trying to cross, reports say.

Melilla is one of the European Union’s only two land borders with Africa.

In a report by Reuters, about 2,000 migrants took part in the attempt, triggering violent encounters with Moroccan security forces and Spanish border guards at the Melilla enclave, with about 100 managing to get across.

PHOTO: Reuters

More than 2,000 North African migrants try to break into Melilla today 24.6.2022. About 100 migrants managed to enter Spain.#Melilla #Spain pic.twitter.com/oKvI290vQ7 — Based 🇫🇮 (@Based_FIN) June 24, 2022

Ignoring the number of deaths and injuries, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez appraised the Spanish and Moroccan collaboration addressing what he called “an attack on the territorial integrity of our country.”

On Sunday, when asked, European Council President Charles Michel said: “We totally support Spain and all countries on the frontline protecting the EU’s borders. Migration is a difficult challenge for everyone. I express my support for the Spanish authorities.”

However, Melilla regional president Eduardo de Castro said the images were difficult to explain and accused Moroccan security forces of a disproportionate response.

The Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) local head Omar Naji said its members and sympathisers had shot the footage, which showed large numbers of badly injured people piled together with Moroccan security forces standing over them, Reuters says.

AMDH has denounced that Moroccan authorities have already dug graves for the dead migrants, accusing officials of trying to get rid of the corpses without a proper investigation.

Morocco said 23 migrants had died and scores were injured, but AMDH said the death toll was 29, citing unnamed local medical officials.

Dozens of Moroccan and Spanish police officers were also injured during the storming of the border, where migrants were armed with homemade knives, as well as sticks, stones, and hooks to climb the border fence, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

Moroccan police used tear gas and Spanish agents fired rubber bullets to disperse those trying to climb the border fence, according to images and reports.

Reactions

PHOTO: Anadolu Agency

The United Nations Committee on Migrant Workers Tuesday called on the Moroccan and Spanish governments to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into dozens of migrant deaths at the border.

“We are appalled by the deaths of these migrants who intended to cross the border to seek a better life based on their legitimate human rights,” it said in a statement.

“It is yet to be determined whether the victims died falling from the fence, in a stampede, or as a result of any actions taken by the border control officers,” the U.N. committee said in its statement demanding an investigation.

“Based on the information we have gathered, we remind all states that migrants shall not be subjected to any cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. States must also guarantee that all policies and practices at borders effectively respect all human rights obligations, ensuring the right to life, dignity, security and physical integrity of migrants in all circumstances,” it continued.

Per the digging of graves to bury the dead migrants, the statement pointed out that “the Moroccan government is required to preserve the bodies of the deceased, fully identify them and inform their families, and provide the necessary support for the transfer of the bodies. As for the injured, they should be given essential medical care for their prompt recovery.”

A press release from the African Union Commission said Chairperson H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed “deep shock and concern at the violent and degrading treatment of African migrants attempting to cross an international border from Morocco into Spain.”

The press release added: “The Chairperson calls for an immediate investigation into the matter, and reminds all countries of their obligations under international law to treat all migrants with dignity and to prioritize their safety and human rights, while refraining from the use of excessive force.”

“This is the most serious incident (on the border between Spain and Morocco) since 2014 when 15 people died,” said Esteban Beltran, director of Amnesty International in Spain.

Algerian diplomat Amar Belani called the deaths a “massacre,” while Colombian leader Gustavo Petro also used that term, saying that what occurred amounted to “barbarity” against people fleeing hunger.

The ERC spokesperson for migration issues, Maria Carvalho Dantas, said the government (Spain) “pays Morocco to stop and kill immigrants” and, increasingly inflamed, she concluded that the deceased were “murdered by the Moroccan and Spanish authorities.”

“They prefer them dead rather than in their Spain,” insisted Dantas.

On Sunday, June 26, hundreds took to the streets across Spain to protest the lack of an investigation into the deaths and the protest has continued since then.

Several politicians in Sanchez’s ruling coalition are calling on the prime minister to rectify his statements and launch an investigation.

“My condolences to the loved ones of everyone who unjustly lost their life,” said Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz. “It makes sense to clarify what happened … no one should die like this.”

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson also called the events “deeply troubling” on Sunday.

Friday’s incident followed days of rising tension in the area around Melilla, according to Ousmane Ba, a Senegalese migrant in nearby Nador who runs a community group to help other migrants.