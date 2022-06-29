Nollywood Actress Chacha Eke announces split from Filmmaker Husband

Popular Nigerian Actress Chacha Eke has come out again to announce that her marriage to filmmaker Austin Faani is over.

The Actress shared the news with her fans on her Instagram page stating that she doesn’t want to “die” or go inexplicably “missing” while living in her paradise.

She wrote: “LEAVE NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE ⚰️

Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow.

I don’t want to “die” or go inexplicably “missing”.

This is the second time in two years that she has announced a split from her husband. In October 2020, Chacha took to social media, to share a video announcing the end of her marriage to her movie director husband, alleging domestic violence and a threat to life. The actress later shared another video from a hospital bed disclosing that she had been diagnosed of having “Bipolar disorder” while debunking allegations that her marriage ended due to domestic violence.

The actress has however in this new update validated those allegations by saying, “I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my “perceived paradise”.”

Mr Faani, who wedded the actress in June 2013 in Asaba, Delta State, has come out to say on his official instagram handle that the allegations leveled against him are false.

He wrote: ‘‘I am not a violent person. Personally, I detest violence in any form. I have never raised my hand on any woman in my life, including my wife. Everyone close to this case knows the absolute truth; it is not my place to divulge it. The one person who started the talk will, in due time, continue to talk. Let light lead.”

He then reminded Nigerians to focus on the forthcoming general elections and vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The 34-year-old actress however, seems serious about their separation this time as she has unfollowed him and deleted all his pictures from her social media accounts.