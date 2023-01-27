Funke Akindele’s colleagues not supporting her, could it be envy? – Austin Faani

Austin Faani, a director and Chacha Eke’s spouse, has questioned why actresses are supposedly not campaigning for Funke Akindele.

Akindele revealed in July 2022 that she is the running partner of Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, ahead of next month’s elections.

On October 19, Adediran and Akindele launched their grass-roots campaigns and ward tours.

They have visited numerous regions of the state thus far.

In an Instagram post published on Thursday, Faani questioned: “whether jealousy may be blocking actresses from supporting Akindele.”

“Funke Akindele’s colleagues are not campaigning for her, especially the female celebrities,” he wrote.

“Could it be envy or what? We can post her film but not her political ambition. Arnold Schwarzenegger was once the governor of California.”

Faani also declared his support for Akindele while saying he believes she will deliver a good job if elected.

“Y’all think she is not capable? I trust she will do better than all the previous Deputy Governors of Lagos put together. Vote my Colleague. Vote PDP Vote Jandor and Funke,” he added.

Akindele has stated that she entered politics to safeguard Lagos and its inhabitants from “poor administration.”

The actress and politician stated that her most recent film, “Battle On Buka Street,” is her final contribution to the film business.

Akindele stated that she had “given the production torch” to younger members of the business in order to pursue her political ambitions.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija January 27, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija January 27, 2023

BREAKING: Court overturns Adeleke’s win, names Oyetola Osun governor

The Election Petition Tribunal hearing the APC and Adegboyega Oyetola’s petition against the victory of the PDP’s Ademola Adeleke on ...

YNaija January 27, 2023

Gospel Filmmaker Mike Bamiloye criticizes Nigerian actors for kissing and romancing in films

Mike Abayomi Bamiloye, a gospel filmmaker and actor, has reprimanded Nigerian actors and filmmakers who engage in on-set romance and ...

YNaija January 26, 2023

I didn’t brush or bathe for days – Chidi Mokeme on filming Shanty Town

The Nigerian actor Chidi Mokeme has discussed how he was able to interpret his character in the six-part television series ...

YNaija January 26, 2023

Gerard Piqué shows off new girlfriend, months after separation from Shakira

Former soccer player Gerard Piqué has gone public with his new lover, seven months after divorcing Shakira. The former Spain ...

YNaija January 26, 2023

CBN Bans Dollar Charges On Domestic Transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that with the launch of the National Domestic Card system, Afrigo, it ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail