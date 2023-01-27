Funke Akindele’s colleagues not supporting her, could it be envy? – Austin Faani

Austin Faani, a director and Chacha Eke’s spouse, has questioned why actresses are supposedly not campaigning for Funke Akindele.

Akindele revealed in July 2022 that she is the running partner of Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, ahead of next month’s elections.

On October 19, Adediran and Akindele launched their grass-roots campaigns and ward tours.

They have visited numerous regions of the state thus far.

In an Instagram post published on Thursday, Faani questioned: “whether jealousy may be blocking actresses from supporting Akindele.”

“Funke Akindele’s colleagues are not campaigning for her, especially the female celebrities,” he wrote.

“Could it be envy or what? We can post her film but not her political ambition. Arnold Schwarzenegger was once the governor of California.”

Faani also declared his support for Akindele while saying he believes she will deliver a good job if elected.

“Y’all think she is not capable? I trust she will do better than all the previous Deputy Governors of Lagos put together. Vote my Colleague. Vote PDP Vote Jandor and Funke,” he added.

Akindele has stated that she entered politics to safeguard Lagos and its inhabitants from “poor administration.”

The actress and politician stated that her most recent film, “Battle On Buka Street,” is her final contribution to the film business.

Akindele stated that she had “given the production torch” to younger members of the business in order to pursue her political ambitions.