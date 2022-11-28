Chacha Eke and husband ‘reunite’

The Nollywood star Chacha Eke looks to be back together with ex-husband Austin Faani Ikechukwu, despite having said they were officially over a few months ago.

In 2013, the actress and the filmmaker Austin tied the knot. The pair are parents to four children.

Eke announced in June that she and the film producer, whom she had been married to for nine years, were splitting up.

“For the 2nd time in 2 years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors, and my parents,” she had said.

However, at a testimony session on Sunday at the House on the Rock Church in Asaba, Delta state, the actor hinted that they have reunited.

In a video that has now gone viral, Eke is seen repeatedly referring to Austin, who was also present at the chapel, as “my husband.”

The actress described how her bipolar disease caused her to despise her husband and children, whom she referred to as “my treasured possessions.”

Eke also opened up about a time the disorder made her abscond from home because “I was convinced in my head my husband wanted to use me for ritual”.

The movie star thanked Austin for supporting her during the trying moment.

“I was supposed to visit the hospital but I did not because my husband and I who are seated here supported me,” she said.

“The expensive treasure that I had, still have is my husband and my children. But trust bipolar (disorder) to make a mess of my most treasured possessions. If you have bipolar (disorder), when you’re having an episode, your favourite thing and people become your worst enemy.

“The moment I realised that the bipolar makes me unstable in my mood and in my dealings with people, I began to make conscious efforts to be a better person.”

The actress also shared a video from the launch of her new initiative on Instagram.

She was seen in the video with Austin and other members of her team, bolstering rumors that they are back together.