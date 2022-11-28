FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana keeps World Cup hopes alive in 3-2 victory over South Korea

In front of a boisterous crowd at Qatar’s Education City Stadium, Ghana triumphed over South Korea in a thrilling, action-packed match.

The African nation took a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to strikes from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus.

However, Ghana supporters’ boisterous halftime celebrations were muted by a South Korea comeback after the break.

After 61 minutes, Cho Gue-sung, the leading scorer in his domestic league, tied the game with two spectacular headers in three minutes.

Kudus, who had headed in Jordan Ayew’s cross in the first half, added the ultimate twist when he pounded in Ghana’s third goal to shatter the hearts of South Korea.

South Korea continued to have opportunities as they sought another equalizer, but Ghana held on despite ten minutes of added time.

Many South Korean players collapsed to the ground after the final whistle, and manager Paulo Bento was sent off for arguing with English referee Anthony Taylor about whether or not 10 minutes had passed before a corner kick could be taken.

In contrast, jubilant Ghana substitutes raced onto the field to celebrate as cheering fans in the stands blew horns and danced.

South Korea’s upcoming match against Portugal makes this loss crucial, whilst Ghana’s final match against Uruguay will be played in high spirits despite their loss to Portugal.

