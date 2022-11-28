Governor Adeleke’s first day in office: Suspension of Osun Electoral Commission Chair, Removal of three monarchs and more

A day after he was sworn in as Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke Monday issued six Executive Orders including one sacking all the workers employed by his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, after the latter lost his re-election.

Details of the six Executive Orders are contained in a statement by Mr. Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

“The Orders signed this morning by His Excellency covered chieftaincy matters, appointments issues, setting up of review panel, staff audit, and employment matters,” Mr. Rasheed wrote.

Mr. Adeleke had in his inaugural speech on Sunday accused Mr. Oyetola of taking actions that were detrimental to the interest of Osun after he lost his re-election. One of such was the recruitment of hundreds of workers into the civil service even when there was no budgetary provision for them, the new governor argued.

Suspension of Osun Electoral Commission Chair

The governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, has suspended Segun Oladitan, chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

Tesleem Igbalaye, the state government’s secretary, stated that the suspension of the OSIEC chairman and commission members is based on allegations of financial misconduct and abuse of office.

“Gov. Adeleke has directed the immediate suspension of the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Mr. Segun Oladitan. Others are Mr. Yusuf Oyeniran, Alhaja Suibat Adubi, Prince Yinka Ajiboye, Mrs. Abosede Omibeku, Mr. Dosu Gidigbi, and Mr. Wahab Adewoyin,” the statement reads.

The governor said the secretary of the commission would act in place of the chairperson pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

“This suspension is sequel to several petitions bothering on financial impropriety, dereliction of duty, absenteeism and abuse of office against the said Chairman and members of the Commission,” he said.

“Pending the outcome of the investigation, the secretary of the commission shall hold forth in running the affairs of the commission.”

Removal of three monarchs

The governor has also reversed the appointment of three traditional rulers, saying it will be reviewed to ensure strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law.

“In the case of Ikirun, Iree, and Igbajo, to avoid further breakdown of law and order, the appointments of Akinrun of Ikinrun, Aree of Ire, and Owa of Igbajo are hereby put on hold pending review,” he said.

“Subsequently, the palaces of Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree, and Owa of Igbajo should remain unoccupied, while security agencies are hereby ordered to take charge.”

Details of the Six Executive Orders

Governor Ademola Adeleke issued Six Executive Orders Regarding Chieftaincy Matters, Appointments, and Other Matters

The Orders signed by His Excellency this morning addressed chieftaincy matters, appointment issues, the establishment of a review panel, staff audit, and employment matters.

Each executive order is presented in full below:

1. Executive Order on State bank accounts

“I hereby order the immediate freezing of all Government accounts in all banks and other financial institutions”

2. Executive Order Number 2 on Staff Audit

“All Heads of Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals of Osun State Government are hereby directed to carry out an immediate staff audit of the actual number of government workers in their various Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals, as at 17th July 2022, and should file a report to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor stating the full details and position/designation of each of the staff on the forwarded list, within 7 working days from the date of this Executive order using the attached Oath of Fidelity Template”

3. Executive Order number 3 on Employment

“All employments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions , Boards and Parastatals after July 17th, 2022 be and are hereby nullified.

4. Executive Order 4 on Appointments

“All appointments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals after 17th July, 2022 be and are hereby reversed.

5. Executive Order number five on Chieftaincy Affairs and appointment of traditional rulers

“All appointments of traditional rulers made by Osun State Government after 17th July, 2022, are hereby ordered to be reviewed to ensure there was strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom, and tradition relating to such chieftaincies. In the case of Ikirun, Iree, and Igbajo, to avoid further breakdown of law and order, the appointments of Akinrun of Ikinrun, Aree of Ire, and Owa of Igbajo are hereby put on hold pending review. Subsequently, the palaces of Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree, and Owa of Igbajo should remain unoccupied, while security agencies are hereby ordered to take charge.

6. Executive Order number 6 Setting up Review Committees

“In line with the executive orders Nos 2, 3, 4, and 5 already issued by me, I hereby order the set-up of the following Review Committees

1. STAFF AUDIT/APPOINTMENTS/PROMOTIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

2. STATE ASSETS INVENTORY AND RECOVERY COMMITTEE

3. CONTRACTS/MOUS/AGREEMENTS REVIEW COMMITTEE

4. CHIEFTAINCY MATTERS/APPOINTMENT OF TRADITIONAL RULERS REVIEW COMMITTEE.