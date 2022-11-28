FIFA World Cup 2022: The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon stage a thrilling comeback to earn a 3-3 draw with Serbia

Cameroon survived what would have been a record-tying World Cup loss against Serbia thanks to Vincent Aboubakar’s spectacular second-half comeback.

The veteran attacker entered the game with the Indomitable Lions losing 3-1 and facing their seventh consecutive loss in the competition dating back to 2002.

Two minutes later, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the equalizer after receiving a pass from Aboubakar, who lobbed Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to tie the score.

Cameroon, which opened with a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, took the lead in the 29th minute when Jean-Charles Castelletto tapped in a corner kick.

In their first match, Serbia was defeated 2-0 by title favorites Brazil, but they responded with two goals in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Strahinja Pavlovic headed in a free-kick, followed by Sergej Milinkovic-low Savic’s left-footed drive into the right corner two minutes later.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 51st international goal to extend Serbia’s lead, but the Fulham forward was unable to salvage a victory when he missed the target with a late effort. Mitrovic had already struck the post and missed two more opportunities.

Both teams now face an uphill climb to advance from Group G, with Brazil and Switzerland, who face off later today, in pole position to reach the round of 16.