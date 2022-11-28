Cases of COVID may spike throughout the holiday season, NCDC warns

This holiday season may see an increase in COVID-19 infections, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to an interview with Punch, NCDC director general Ifedayo Adetifa speculated that an uptick in tourism could be to blame for the predicted spike.

However, the agency anticipates a decline in hospitalizations, he added.

“We are prepared to see that there may be a bump in cases just because of the increase in travel and the number of people returning. What we may not expect to see is an increasing number of people who are sick,” he said.

Adetifa said although Omicron remains the dominant COVID strain in Nigeria, vaccination and previous COVID-19 infections have provided some degrees of immunity.

“Omicron took over as the dominant variant in November and December last year, and it has refused to go anywhere. Other minor variants have emerged, but Omicron remains the most dominant,” he said.

“The population has quite a bit of immunity due to vaccination, previous COVID-19 infection, or repeated COVID-19 infection. So COVID-19 is not new. The Omicron is not new like it was in November.

“If you look at our numbers, we haven’t lost people for a while. Even if every single death is a great disaster for people’s families or friends, it’s not anything like the Delta variant when we had a big problem.”

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 266,283 COVID cases and 3,155 deaths.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija November 28, 2022

Nigerian university confirms the arrest of a student in connection with ‘anti-Aisha Buhari tweet’

Aminu Adamu, a student at Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State, was arrested for making a tweet that was critical of ...

YNaija November 28, 2022

Governor Adeleke’s first day in office: Suspension of Osun Electoral Commission Chair, Removal of three monarchs and more

A day after he was sworn in as Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke Monday issued six Executive Orders including one sacking ...

YNaija November 28, 2022

NNPC petrol price without subsidy is N400/litre – Marketers explain the reason for fuel scarcity

If there is no subsidy, it has been learned that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited can supply Premium Motor ...

YNaija November 25, 2022

Elon Musk announces gold, grey, blue badges for Twitter

Twitter’s billionaire owner Elon Musk announced Friday that the platform would be launching differently colored badges to distinguish between accounts. ...

YNaija November 25, 2022

Tinubu’s age is not a problem, take a page out of Joe Biden’s book – APC Chieftain

Mike Msuaan, a leader of the All Progressive Congress, has criticized opposition parties and critics of the ruling party’s presidential ...

YNaija November 24, 2022

The Glazers have put Manchester United up for sale – Here’s all you need to know

When Manchester United’s owners revealed on Tuesday night that they were “exploring strategic possibilities,” which may include selling the club, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail