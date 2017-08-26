I am going to miss everything about my late son – Eucharia Anunobi

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has said her late son was her best friend.

The actress had lost her only son, who was 15 years old to Sickle Cell Anemia earlier this week.

In an interview with Punch, she stated that she and her son were very close.

“Thank you very much for sympathising with me. I am going to miss everything about my son. Now, there would be no one that would call me to say ‘Mummy where are you? You said you would be home by 7:30 and now it is 7:45. You are 15 minutes late.’ That was how close we were and he was my best friend. I cannot talk much now because I am in the hospital but once I am free, we would talk better,” she said.