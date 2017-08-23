Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi loses son

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has lost her only son, Raymond to sickle cell anemia.

The 15-year-old reportedly gave up the ghost on Tuesday morning, according to Persecondnews.

Raymond who she had by her ex-husband, Charles Ekwu, in 2002, has been with Sickle Cell Anemia from birth.

She had recently revealed that she regretted having the son out of wedlock, “It was not a deliberate choice that I have made. It came by chance, it came by mistake. God does not kill His children who have made mistakes. He would rather sustain them and tell them that He is the owner of all things. The Lord has been sustaining me as a single parent. I don’t think about it, all I know is, ‘God, you are the one that created me and the child that you gave to me’. So whatever that is needed of me, it was a wrong choice that I made,” she said.