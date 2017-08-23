[The Music Blog] The NBC wants to keep our airwaves clean, but the conversation is elsewhere

The NBC’s has made an annual duty of announcing songs that have been banned from the airwaves. Earlier this week, a list including Davido’s dual hits “Fall” and “IF” (Remix) , Olamide’s “Wavy Level” and latest single, “Wo”, and 9ice’s controversial “Living Things” surfaced online, flagging these tracks down for the lack of “decency”.

According to the NBC, Olamide’s “Wo” falls short of our society’s ubiquitous moral standards because it’s accompanying video violates the 2005 Anti-Tobbaco act, thanks to Olamide’s smoking. Davido’s “Fall” and “IF” (Remix), fall into the same category due to the lewd sexual content of the lyrics, while 9ice’s “Living Things” is getting the axe because of how it controversially celebrates the music industry’s booming Yahoo-Yahoo culture.

The usual drill for tracks like these, means they will no longer be played on free-to-air broadcasts on the radio or TV. The irony however lies in the intent behind the ban.

Morals have been a longstanding influence to policy-making in Nigeria, after all we’re a nation that entrenches denial of LGBT rights in our constitution for said reason. The problem however is that for societies to thrive, biases can only be broken down with open dialogue. In Nigeria, social policies that affect the Nigerian life always seem to be aimed towards silencing opposing ideals with overarching conclusions. Whether it’s sex or drugs, everybody knows controversy sells in music, and in more forward-thinking societies censorship is effected on mere lyrics, while overall themes are sustained.

Art is a reflection of life, silencing themes that exist in our society merely removes them from consciousness it doesn’t miraculously change that which is a social ill to the greater good for all. An ideal society would be one where sex education and drugs abuse awareness are taught to young people who are directly a target audience for the entertainment culture.

Flashing the “morals” card robs those absorbing the information of context. When a people are told what to think, preachable moments are shunned with a vague overcast devoid of absolute truth and nothing is learned.