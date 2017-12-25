The Music Blog: Diplo’s Jingle bell remix of Big Shaq’s “Mans not hot” is the only good thing out there this season

December has not been kind to a lot of people in these parts. While the rest of the world carried the holiday cheer in warm spirits, Nigerians spent long hours in queues waiting to buy fuel, only to expend the same liquid gold in hours of motionless traffic, caused by the mile-length line of cars often extending out of the few open gas stations. Still, there is a lot to be thankful for (or be distracted with) this season ; Wizkid and Davido’s link-up on stage last night, Skepta’s surprise appearance at NATIVELAND 2017, and to top off that list, we have a jingle bell cut of Big Shaq’s “Man’s Not Hot”, remixed by Diplo.

The producer shared the snippet video via his twitter account earlier today, as his official Merry Christmas message, captioned with no more than an emoji of a Christmas tree.

At the end of the clip, Diplo adds the only vocal cut on what we’re now calling ‘The Roadman Bells’, Big Shaq’s voice can be heard dotting the fade-out with “Smoke Christmas trees”. If you’re dodging family this year, because you’re tired of being asked about marriage, or why you still haven’t gotten another job or why your 3-day old marriage is not yet factory-producing grandkids en masse, you may definitely want to consider some alternative coping mechanisms.

Merry Christmas everyone.