Determined to shake tables, Kobalt Music is coming to Lagos

Clearly, the Nigerian music industry is desperately struggling with finding ways to convert the fame and attention in-demand artists get into quantifiable wealth. The preferred model for making money right now is live performances, through concerts and festivals, and because of problems like security, lack of venues and less than stellar payment options (prepaid ticketing), the concert route to making bank has only favoured a few, while leaving the majority scrambling for an opportunity to blow. Industry insiders agree that there needs to be more avenues through which revenue can be shared to artists, especially artists with small but loyal fanbases, and many labels have tried and failed, which is where we hope Kobalt Music will succeed.

Replete Music group, based in Lagos is behind the deal that is bringing Kobalt Music to Nigeria and already has Praiz and Ruby Gyang on its roster, two artists that have quite broken into the mainstream but already have loyal niche followerships. According to the Kobalt Music website, the independent publishing company works to help artists license their music internationally and helps them broker deals with streaming services and handles the legal copyright for royalties across multiple platforms. These are two regions that our industry is sorely lacking, especially when it comes to copyright.

We’ll be closely watching this union, and we really hope for the future of Nigerian music that it yields interesting results.