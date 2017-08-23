Peregrino Brimah: Grading Buhari’s speech

by Peregrino Brimah

My dear citizens,

1. “I am very grateful to God and to all Nigerians for their prayers. I am pleased to be back on home soil among my brothers and sisters.”

*FALSE! Buhari is always only among the cabal.*

2. “In the course of my stay in the United Kingdom, I have been kept in daily touch with events at home. Nigerians are robust and lively in discussing their affairs, but I was distressed to notice that some of the comments, especially in the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence as a nation. This is a step too far.”

*FALSE! The quest for self-determination is a legitimate, fundamental human right and its discussion crosses no lines.*

3. “In 2003 after I joined partisan politics, the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown Daura. Over two days we discussed in great depth till late into the night and analyzed the problems of Nigeria. We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united.”

*UNVERIFIABLE*

4. “Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.”

*FALSE! Settled by who?* *DEGRADING! Do not insult people exercising their rights to request self-determination. AGAIN FALSE! Restructuring does not equal bloodshed. AND UNTESTED! Those requesting may not run.*

5. “Every Nigerian has the right to live and pursue his business anywhere in Nigeria without let or hindrance.”

*TRUE!* *But not upheld by Buhari who mass murders and secretly buries Nigerians exercising their rights to protest, and his ministers like Fashola who deport Nigerians to edges of states.*

6. “I believe the very vast majority of Nigerians share this view.”

*FALSE/UNTESTED* *Only a referendum or even wide online poll can prove the number. My small sample poll found most for restructuring.*

7. “This is not to deny that there are legitimate concerns. Every group has a grievance. But the beauty and attraction of a federation is that it allows different groups to air their grievances and work out a mode of co-existence.”

*TRUE*

8. “The National Assembly and the National Council of State are the legitimate and appropriate bodies for national discourse.”

*FALSE* *The National Council of State and Assembly are for decision making and not national discourse. The Media and public squares are for national discourse, though never patronized by Buhari who only sticks and listens to the cabal and politician squares.*

9. “The national consensus is that it is better to live together than to live apart.”

*FALSE/REPETITION/UNTESTED! See above.*

10. “Furthermore, I am charging the Security Agencies not to let the successes achieved in the last 18 months be a sign to relax.”

*UNCLEAR! What 18 months? Buhari has been in office for 27 months. Does he mean there was no success in the first 9 months when he claimed he has defeated Boko Haram? Or does he mean the months Osinbajo were in power and he absent, were a security failure?*

11. “Terrorists and criminals must be fought and destroyed relentlessly so that the majority of us can live in peace and safety.”

*TRUE! However the army under Buhari has unconstitutionally granted a “safe corridor” illegal amnesty for Boko Haram not approved by the Council of State as constitutionally required, and the Buhari government and Kaduna government have paid Boko Haram and murderous rampaging herdsmen millions of dollars in criticized deals, thus financing terror.*

12. “Therefore we are going to reinforce and reinvigorate the fight not only against elements of Boko Haram which are attempting a new series of attacks on soft targets kidnappings, farmers versus herdsmen clashes, in addition to ethnic violence fuelled by political mischief makers. We shall tackle them all.”

*GOOD* *Hope action will match words*

13. “Finally, dear Nigerians, our collective interest now is to eschew petty differences and come together to face common challenges of economic security, political evolution and integration as well as lasting peace among all Nigerians.”

*TRUE! However so far the Buhari government has only favoured the cabal with the enriching FOREX subsidy scam, exclusive memberships to government boards, immunity from prosecution, concealing looters while poor petty thieves are jailed and much more government aided Ponzi schemes, too many to mention.*

14. “I remain resolutely committed to ensuring that these goals are achieved and maintained. I am so glad to be home.”

*FALSE! There is no evidence beyond words of Buhari’s commitment. He cannot even maintain his own office, talk less the nation’s refineries, power and port assets*

15. “Thank you and may God bless our dear Nation.”

*TRUE*

