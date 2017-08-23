Education minister, Adamu Adamu MUST go | YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Ministers

What more can one say about this clueless individual heading the Ministry of Education? Inept, confused, disastrous and just an outright shame. This is a clear definition of the person of Adamu Adamu.

Unlike former Super Eagles captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, who was an exceptional footballer that he was named twice, Adamu is an absolute disaster.

It’s totally unforgivable that President Muhammadu Buhari thought it appropriate to hand over one of Nigeria’s most important sector to Adamu. What is even more annoying is that Buhari put a Professor and former Vice Chancellor of a University to serve under Adamu as the Minister of State of Education.

Anthony Anwuka, a seasoned Professor of Education is the junior Education minister, while Adamu a man whose antecedents have shown he has nothing to offer is the boss.

Adamu has been in the news for all the wrong reasons: the IRK/CRK issue, the current strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and now the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has decided to peg the cut off for universities to 120. 120?

120?

120 out of 400.

That’s 30 per cent.

An F.

How this makes any sense to those heading the education ministry is a clear indication and an acceptance that Nigeria’s education is on a downward slide.

President Muhammadu Buhari must do the needful by sacking Adamu Adamu NOW!!!

From the best to the worst, see our top ten below:

Name Designation State Rank This Week Rank Last Week Geoffrey Onyeama Minister of Foreign Affairs Enugu 1 1 Kayode Fayemi Minister of Solid Minerals(Mines and Steel Development) Ekiti 2 2 Chris Ngige Minister of Labour & Employment Anambra 3 3 Usani Uguru Minister of Niger Delta Cross River 4 4 Prof. Issac Adewole Minster of Health Osun 5 5 Muhammadu Bello Minister of Federal Capital Territory Adamawa 6 6 Babatunde Fashola Minister of Power, Works and Housing Lagos 7 7 Audu Ogbeh Minister of Agriculture Benue 8 8 Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali Minister of Defence Zamfara 9 9 Ibe Kachikwu Minister of State, Petroleum Delta 10 10

