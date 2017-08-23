Education minister, Adamu Adamu MUST go | YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Ministers

What more can one say about this clueless individual heading the Ministry of Education? Inept, confused, disastrous and just an outright shame. This is a clear definition of the person of Adamu Adamu.

Unlike former Super Eagles captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, who was an exceptional footballer that he was named twice, Adamu is an absolute disaster.

It’s totally unforgivable that President Muhammadu Buhari thought it appropriate to hand over one of Nigeria’s most important sector to Adamu. What is even more annoying is that Buhari put a Professor and former Vice Chancellor of a University to serve under Adamu as the Minister of State of Education.

Anthony Anwuka, a seasoned Professor of Education is the junior Education minister, while Adamu a man whose antecedents have shown he has nothing to offer is the boss.

Adamu has been in the news for all the wrong reasons: the IRK/CRK issue, the current strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and now the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has decided to peg the cut off for universities to 120. 120?

120?

120 out of 400.

That’s 30 per cent.

An F.

How this makes any sense to those heading the education ministry is a clear indication and an acceptance that Nigeria’s education is on a downward slide.

President Muhammadu Buhari must do the needful by sacking Adamu Adamu NOW!!!

From the best to the worst, see our top ten below:

NameDesignationStateRank This WeekRank Last Week
Geoffrey Onyeama Minister of Foreign AffairsEnugu11
Kayode FayemiMinister of Solid Minerals(Mines and Steel Development)Ekiti22
Chris NgigeMinister of Labour & EmploymentAnambra33
Usani UguruMinister of Niger DeltaCross River44
Prof. Issac AdewoleMinster of HealthOsun55
Muhammadu BelloMinister of Federal Capital TerritoryAdamawa66
Babatunde FasholaMinister of Power, Works and HousingLagos77
Audu OgbehMinister of AgricultureBenue88
Mansur Mohammed Dan-AliMinister of DefenceZamfara99
Ibe KachikwuMinister of State, PetroleumDelta1010

See the full ranking here.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija Editorial: There’s just one thing we need from Mr President now

Fisayo Soyombo: ASUU, the Academic Strike Union of Universities!

Clueless Yahaya Bello is the worst Nigerian governor | YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors