Nigerian Students to Benefit as Loughborough University Launches Hologram Lectures

Nigerian students considering study in the UK are set to benefit from a groundbreaking new development at one of the country’s leading institutions, Loughborough University. The University has launched its DigiLabs (a £5.8 million suite of futuristic learning spaces) and with it, the UK’s first hologram lecture series.

At the heart of the DigiLabs is the Proto Hologram, a life-sized device that beams guest lecturers into classrooms from anywhere in the world. In its debut presentation, Dr. Johanna Hautala from the University of Vaasa in Finland, delivered a lecture to Loughborough students on Transforming Geographies of Knowledge in the Era of AI. Students interacted with her in real time, as if she were physically present.

For prospective students, this opens up new possibilities: access to diverse global expertise without borders, enhanced interactivity in lectures, and the chance to experience technology that is shaping the future of work.

Beyond holograms, DigiLabs are redefining what’s possible in higher education. Students can:

– Create XR prototypes with their own VR headsets, designing experiences that would be impossible in traditional settings.

– Step inside the human body using the Anatomage Table, which provides digitised 3D cadavers for medical and health sciences education.

– Explore landscapes in 3D with the immersive wall, moving beyond maps and flat screens to navigate environments in vivid, interactive detail.

– Learn cancer biology in virtual reality, stepping into the ‘Tumourverse’ to see how cells behave inside the body.

– Build, program, and test robots, translating classroom coding into real-world applications.

These experiences are designed to ensure that students are not just taught with technology, but prepared to thrive in industries where AI, VR, robotics, and digital simulation will dominate.

“DigiLabs keep us at the forefront of teaching, learning and research, because it’s clear the next half-century will be shaped by these technologies, both at work and in the day-to-day lives of wider society,” Professor Sam Grogan, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Education and Student Experience. “I can’t see a role that won’t be impacted in some way by this world, these technologies, and the thinking that emerges from their use.

“Enabling our students to be conversant with this world as an integrated part of our everyday education, research and student experience allows us to prepare our students to thrive.”

For Nigerian students seeking an education that combines academic excellence with cutting-edge innovation, Loughborough’s DigiLabs provide a compelling reason to look beyond traditional classrooms.

Visit the Loughborough University website to apply and to learn more about what the institution has to offer!