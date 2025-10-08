Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Minister Nnaji Steps Down Amid Certificate Forgery Scandal

ICPC reveals it recovered ₦655 billion in four years; CBN calls for application of courier service providers for mail handling | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has resigned from office following allegations that he forged his academic credentials submitted for ministerial confirmation.

Investigations revealed that Nnaji did not complete his university education and allegedly falsified both his bachelor’s degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, which he presented to President Bola Tinubu, the Senate, and other government offices. The controversy deepened after a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed his attempt to stop the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, from releasing his academic records.

Presidential adviser Bayo Onanuga confirmed that President Tinubu has accepted Nnaji’s resignation. In his letter, Nnaji claimed he was the victim of political blackmail, while the president thanked him for his service and wished him success in future pursuits.

World Bank casts doubt on Nigeria’s goal for single-digit inflation

The World Bank has described Nigeria’s plan to bring inflation down to single digits in the near future as overly ambitious, warning that the country remains one of several African nations battling stubbornly high consumer prices.

In its latest Africa’s Pulse report released on Tuesday, the Bank projected that Nigeria, alongside nations such as Ghana, Angola, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe, will continue to experience double-digit inflation until at least 2025. It explained that, despite reforms, Nigeria’s economy remains weighed down by factors such as a weak currency, high food and energy costs, and ongoing supply chain challenges.

This assessment contrasts with the Federal Government’s optimism that recent fiscal and monetary reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of foreign exchange, would rapidly stabilise prices. Both the Finance Minister, Wale Edun, and Central Bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, have maintained that single-digit inflation remains a medium-term goal, despite critics questioning whether current data understate the depth of the inflation problem.

CAC deregisters the National Youth Council over an 18-year leadership crisis

The Corporate Affairs Commission has revoked the registration certificate of the National Youth Council of Nigeria after years of leadership disputes and repeated breaches of governance rules.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by Omolara Esan, director of information at the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the decision followed a detailed investigation that uncovered serial violations of both the council’s constitution and the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020. The NYCN, which internal divisions have plagued for nearly two decades, was found to have breached sections 833 and 834 of the Act.

Following the withdrawal of its certificate, issued in October 2020, the CAC has dissolved all existing leadership structures within the organisation and appointed an interim management committee to run its affairs for one year, effective October 6, 2025.

Ogun’s Gateway Airport takes off as the first commercial flight departs for Abuja

Ogun State marked a historic milestone as the Gateway International Airport in Ilishan-Remo officially commenced commercial operations with its first flight departing for Abuja. The ValueJet aircraft, carrying 90 passengers and registered as 5N-BXS, departed the runway at 10:10 a.m., symbolising a significant step in the state’s transport development plan.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, speaking during the inauguration on Tuesday, stated that the project reflects his administration’s vision of creating a modern, integrated transportation system for the state of Ogun. He noted that the airport’s journey from conception to completion, which began in 2021, was met with scepticism but has now become a tangible reality.

Abiodun praised the collaborative effort that made the project possible, describing the achievement as proof of what can be accomplished through commitment and foresight. He added that the launch of commercial operations marks a new chapter for Ogun State, positioning it as a key player in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

University unions set for nationwide protest over unmet government promises

Two major university unions, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), have announced plans to stage a one-day nationwide protest on Thursday, March 28. The move comes after repeated attempts to get the Federal Government to address their long-standing demands failed.

Operating under the Joint Action Committee (JAC), both unions have instructed their branches to convene emergency meetings on Wednesday to prepare for the demonstrations. Activities will include campus marches, placard displays, and press briefings to draw public attention to their grievances.

The unions’ frustrations stem from several unresolved issues, including the alleged unfair distribution of the N50 billion earned allowances, the delayed renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, unpaid salary arrears, and unremitted third-party deductions. Despite multiple ultimatums issued since mid-September, JAC said the government has yet to take meaningful action, prompting the decision to take to the streets once again.