art exhibitions in october 2025
October 7, 2025
Art Exhibitions To Visit This October

by YNaija
This month, art lovers are spoiled for choice with several art exhibitions to visit and explore all through October, some of these art exhibitions are;  Hosted by Ko Art Space, this is a solo exhibition by Diana Ejiata, running until October 18th. Hosted by Soto Gallery, this is an exhibition by two people, Adeoluwa Oluwajoba
This month, art lovers are spoiled for choice with several art exhibitions to visit and explore all through October, some of these art exhibitions are; 

  1. Exercises in Liberation

Hosted by Ko Art Space, this is a solo exhibition by Diana Ejiata, running until October 18th.

  1. Then I Remembered A Charm

Hosted by Soto Gallery, this is an exhibition by two people, Adeoluwa Oluwajoba and Osaji Chinedu George, and it runs until October 18th

  1. Floating Territories 

Hosted by Nahous Gallery, the exhibition explores the dynamic creative voices of francophone Africa across design, fashion, art, and photography. It runs until October 19th.

  1. Duality Of Time 

This exhibition, hosted by Epac Studios, is a solo show by Uchay Joel Chima and will run until October 21st. 

  1. Threads of Life 

Hosted by Alliance Française Lagos, this is a solo exhibition by Ganiu Ismail, and it runs until October 25th.

