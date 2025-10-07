Art Exhibitions To Visit This October

This month, art lovers are spoiled for choice with several art exhibitions to visit and explore all through October, some of these art exhibitions are;
- Exercises in Liberation
Hosted by Ko Art Space, this is a solo exhibition by Diana Ejiata, running until October 18th.
- Then I Remembered A Charm
Hosted by Soto Gallery, this is an exhibition by two people, Adeoluwa Oluwajoba and Osaji Chinedu George, and it runs until October 18th
- Floating Territories
Hosted by Nahous Gallery, the exhibition explores the dynamic creative voices of francophone Africa across design, fashion, art, and photography. It runs until October 19th.
- Duality Of Time
This exhibition, hosted by Epac Studios, is a solo show by Uchay Joel Chima and will run until October 21st.
- Threads of Life
Hosted by Alliance Française Lagos, this is a solo exhibition by Ganiu Ismail, and it runs until October 25th.