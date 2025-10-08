Best Films to Reignite the Halloween Spirit in You 

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Naira Depreciates in Official and Parallel Market

Halloween is almost upon us, and if you are looking for movies to binge to celebrate and get in the Halloween spirit, in this article, we list ten movies that will get you in the scary holiday mood.

The Game

This 1997 thriller/mystery film details the life of a merchant banker who receives a game voucher that makes his life spiral into chaos. It is the perfect Halloween watch.

Identity

This horror mystery movie follows the life of ten strangers who find themselves stranded at a desolate motel on a rainy night, and soon come to realize they are being killed off one after the other.

The Wailing

When an epidemic hits the inhabitants of a village, a police officer sets out on a journey to solve the mystery behind the outbreak in order to save his daughter.

This movie will have you glued to your seat, making it a perfect Halloween watch.

Memento

When an insurance investigator suffers from an anterograde amnesia, he has to use notes and tattoos to hunt for the man who he believes is behind his wife’s death.

The Invisible Guest

In this 2016 mystery thriller, a man finds himself in danger when he becomes the prime suspect in the murder of his girlfriend.

Shutter Island

A U.S Marshall and a personally trained man are called to investigate a disappearance at a mental hospital on a secluded island, causing them to stumble on secrets of the evil being perpetrated by the doctors.

Mother

A mother’s desperation to prove her disabled son innocent of a murder accusation leads her to a journey to find the true killer.

Primal Fear

This crime thriller details the investigation into the murder of an archbishop from the perspective of a lawyer who studies the suspects and decides there’s more to the case than meets the eyes.

Sleepaway Camp

This movie is the perfect Halloween watch. In this 1983 horror crime, teens are subjected to the perversion of adults when they become victims of a killer at a camp for teens.

Jacob’s Ladder

This is another perfect watch for Halloween, and it details the life of a postal worker who is haunted by flashbacks from his previous marriage, his past as a soldier and the death of his son.