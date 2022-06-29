Yoruba actors endorse Tinubu as Presidential candidate 2023

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has received an open endorsement from Nollywood Yoruba actors.

The actors announced their support for the presidential candidate through a video clip shared by veteran actor, Yinka Quadri on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Other veterans and movie producers spotted in the campaign video include Jide Kosoko, Fausat Balogun, Taiwo Hassan, Femi Adebayo, Shola Kosoko, Faithia Williams, Saheed Balogun, Murphy Afolabi, and Eniola Ajao among others.

The actors praised the former Governor of Lagos, stating that it was his turn to become Nigeria’s next president. Using Tinubu’s popular slogan ‘EMI LOKAN’, they urged Nigerians to cast their vote for the ace politician. They spoke about his support for the Yoruba movie industry and concluded by saying he was the best man for the job.

There have however been some strong reactions by Nigerians to this endorsement on Twitter. While some feel that the actors are allowed to support any candidate of their choice, others have expressed concern over their support for Tinubu as they believe the country needs a fresh leader with new ideas.

@joe_unofficial wrote, “So, they are supporting him because he supported the Yoruba movie industry. So when he becomes president, what happens? Africa Magic Yoruba makes Nigeria a better nation? We enjoy security because Jide Kosoko starred in a movie?

Why are you guys so selfish and vile?”

@VictorIsrael_ wrote, “Jide Kosoko and every Yoruba man can go ahead & campaign for Tinubu. Psquare and every Igbo person is free to campaign for @PeterObi but before you make this a Tribal war ask yourself this question, is the price of cooking gas different from tribe to tribe? E dey touch everybody.”

@mrlurvy wrote, “Oga Bello, Jide Kosoko, Faithia, Eniola Badmus and co are shameless because they support Bola Ahmed Tinubu abi?

But Psquare, Erigga, Chidi Mokeme, Ruggedman, Kate Henshaw, Okey Bakassi are all free to support Peter Obi shebi?

See, oriburuku n bayin ja seriously. KNDFYN”

@Jioke_LOC wrote, “Awolowo’s free education is being bastardized by these people.

Jide Kosoko pictured here, rallied Nollywood to endorse Buhari in 2015, hid himself in the political space in 2019 cos of shame now he is back to endorse another failure BAT.

We have a mind of our own.

Competent Obi”