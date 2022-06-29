The Face of Ennyhim contest allows young creatives passionate about fashion to get much-needed exposure, and training as well as win cash prizes.

It all started as an online contest in 2019, which was won by Priscilla Issac based on online voting and sponsor votes, and now growing into becoming a TV reality show as we partnered with the School of Modeling for the second Edition which made our Bootcamp achievable by hosting us in their facility for 7 days for free as well as training our models.

Kehinde Ayodele won this edition. His experience has not only been amazingly adventurous but also inspired him to start his own fashion brand making the main purpose of inspiring upcoming designers and birthing them, while they get trained to become professional models.

Who will be the next Face of ENNYHiM?

The Third Edition will be bigger, as the winner will be going home with Two Hundred Thousand Naira, Fifty Thousand Naira for the Most Stylish (The Temphas Prize), A trip to Casa Del Papa (In partnership with Yellowlyfe), a photoshoot with Gidilegendary, beauty products from Setbeauty, training with the school of modeling & many more.

The finale is going to be a fashion show/our first pop-up sales and we will be partnering with order brands into complementary products.

We look forward to partnering with you as we unveil the New face of Ennyhim.

Registration starts now.