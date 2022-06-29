Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack Victim Shot by Terrorists in Captivity

One of the remaining 50 hostages of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, Mohammed Al’Amin, was said to have been shot by the bandits. This was confirmed by the negotiator between the government and the terrorists, Malam Tukur Mamu.

Two weeks ago, the bandits released 11 out of the 61 victims of the abducted train passengers after almost three months in their custody. Malam Tukur Mamu stated that based on information made available to him, the shooting occurred on Monday.

Mamu, in the latest edition of the Kaduna-based newspaper, Desert Herald, stated that the shooting of one of the hostages could be intentional and for the “purpose of sending a message”.

He remarked that he pleaded with the bandits to release the wounded victim so that he can receive medical attention but they “vehemently refused”.

“I can confirm to you that the said passenger has been shot and the information is credible. It could also be intentional from them for the purpose of sending a message. The killing of their victims is something we know they can do. They have threatened to do that before,” Mamu said as quoted by Daily Trust.

“I pleaded with the abductors on Tuesday to free the victim that was shot, whom they said is in a critical condition, to allow the government to treat his emergency case but they vehemently refused, insisting that they will not entertain any demand except government attend to theirs too,” Mamu added.

He went on to say, “I know what is in this crisis and that is why I keep emphasizing that President Buhari must be prepared to take painful compromises if they are really committed to securing these innocent victims alive. With what we have succeeded in doing, the windows and opportunity we opened which there’s none hitherto, the government has the power to bring this to an end within three to four days. I assure them we can do it with their support and cooperation, and if it didn’t happen as long as government do the needful, I will agree and accept to take full responsibility. Cases of emergency such as this doesn’t require unnecessary bureaucracy.”

Mamu had earlier announced his withdrawal from the negotiating team, but the families of the victims had asked him, and his principal (Gumi), to stay on and continue to be a part of the negotiation.