John Boyega to executive produce British fantasy horror film ‘A Spriggan’

Piggybacking off on Pacific Rim: Uprising which he produced and starred in, Deadline exclusively reports that Star Wars actor John Boyega is set to executive produce A Spriggan, an upcoming British fantasy horror film. The movie is being directed by Keir Burrows (Anti Matter) with Josephine Rose (Pin Cushion) as producer, and what particularly stands out for me is the genre of the film: horror.

“I’m really excited to be joining A Spriggan and the team behind it. In my producing projects, I’m looking for filmmaker-driven, world-building , cinematic pieces, and have found in Josephine Rose, another producer who shares that creative vision and commercial ambition. We are looking forward to working with Keir Burrorws to explore a dark, twisted, fairy tale world of the Spriggan,” said Boyega about the film.

At this point, no casting decisions have been made, but the crew boasts an impressive roaster which includes two-time Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Neil Corbould (Rogue One, Gravity) and his company Neil Corbould Special Effects, which will handle creating the mythical spriggan. According to UK folklore, Spriggans are related to the trolls of Scandinavia, often characterised as ugly and old men with large child-like heads. They were sometimes considered to be the ghosts of giants, and had the ability to grow size. Sounds scary and messed up.

Boyega is currently filming yet-to-be-titled Star Wars: Episode IX with J.J. Abraham, which is due out in 2019. A Spriggan could be out in 2020, maybe, and we’ll bring you updates on any development in the movie.