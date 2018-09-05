John Boyega to executive produce British fantasy horror film ‘A Spriggan’

Boyega

Piggybacking off on Pacific Rim: Uprising which he produced and starred in, Deadline exclusively reports that Star Wars actor John Boyega is set to executive produce A Spriggan, an upcoming British fantasy horror film. The movie is being directed by Keir Burrows (Anti Matter) with Josephine Rose (Pin Cushion) as producer, and what particularly stands out for me is the genre of the film: horror.

READ MORE: Data Afawofosen emerges the second winner of the Few’s Next Face Africa 2018

“I’m really excited to be joining A Spriggan and the team behind it. In my producing projects, I’m looking for filmmaker-driven, world-building , cinematic pieces, and have found in Josephine Rose, another producer who shares that creative vision and commercial ambition. We are looking forward to working with Keir Burrorws to explore a dark, twisted, fairy tale world of the Spriggan,” said Boyega about the film.

At this point, no casting decisions have been made, but the crew boasts an impressive roaster which includes two-time Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Neil Corbould (Rogue One, Gravity) and his company Neil Corbould Special Effects, which will handle creating the mythical spriggan. According to UK folklore, Spriggans are related to the trolls of Scandinavia, often characterised as ugly and old men with large child-like heads. They were sometimes considered to be the ghosts of giants, and had the ability to grow size. Sounds scary and messed up.

READ MORE: NFF bans Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf from participating in Football for Bribery

Boyega is currently filming yet-to-be-titled Star Wars: Episode IX with J.J. Abraham, which is due out in 2019. A Spriggan could be out in 2020, maybe, and we’ll bring you updates on any development in the movie.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo September 4, 2018

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s ‘Farming’ stars Genevieve Nnaji, and here’s what the movie is about

Back in 2017, Variety reported the news about Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s British drama Farming. Based on Agbaje’s autobiographical story, Farming centers ...

Bernard Dayo September 4, 2018

Nollywood was founded on horror movies, but now the industry has neglected the genre

This Friday, The Nun will premiere in cinemas and it will be glorious, a horror movie so scary that YouTube ...

Bernard Dayo September 3, 2018

Get ready for another visit to Wakanda because ‘Black Panther’ is coming to Netflix this September!

Is there anyone on the planet who is yet to see Black Panther? I won’t be surprised though. It took ...

Bernard Dayo September 2, 2018

AMVCA 2018: Losers, winners, and that IK Osakioduwa sexist, misogynistic joke

The 2018 AMVCA has come and gone. Did you tune in? Maybe not. It was the usual award fare preceded ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 2, 2018

ICYMI: Full list of winners at the 2018 AMVCA

The 2018 edition of Africa’s prestigious movie awards, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) held at the Eko Hotels And ...

Bernard Dayo September 1, 2018

Akin Omotosho’s award-winning drama ‘Vaya’ is coming to Netflix in November

After making its world premiere at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival and winning in the category of Best Director ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail