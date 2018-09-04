Dotain Asfawosen emerges as Fews Next Face Africa 2018

After months of anticipation and preparation, Few Model Management and IMG Models concluded their model scouting competition on Monday, 3rd September with Ethiopian model Dotain Asfawosen emerging as Fews Next Face Africa 2018.

Patrons and supporters of the fashion, advertising and modelling industries gathered at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, to watch the finale of the completion which started in July 2018. Some notable guests who graced the event are Denrele Edun, Denola Grey, Nonso Bassey, Big Brother’s Coco, DJ Timmy, Misi Molu of Hot FM, and ChiomaBBB of Inspiration FM.

After interviews on the red carpet by the graceful Kim Oprah, guests were ushered into the venue where they enjoyed performances by Aramide and Skales, and musical entertainment by DJ Sose during the course of the evening. The evening’s host was Idia Aisien.

As part of the competition, the finalists walked the runway in pieces by Otumemine, Angella Phillips, Sokoto by Fawenzo, Samuel Noon, Style Infidel Studios, and Larry O.

Each model looked stunning in the pieces as they strutted down the runway, hair styled by L’Oreal and makeup by Blk/Opl. However, a decision had to be made as to who would emerge the winner.

At the end of the night, after much deliberation by judges; Bolajo Fawehinmi, Director of Few Model Management; Luis Domingo, Scouting and Development, IMG Models; and Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Creative Director of Orange Culture, Dotain Asfawosen was declared the winner of Fews Next Face Africa 2018.

The first runner up is Stacy Wangui from Kenya, and Nigeria’s Morufat Aleem emerged as the second runner-up.

Dotain has won a modelling contract with the globally renowned IMG Models, as well as an opportunity to work with Next Models, Select Models, and Boss Models in their different locations – Paris, London, Spain, and New York. This is in addition to other prizes.

Fews Next Face Africa 2018 was powered by Petrolex Group. Other sponsors include Haute Couture French Bubbles, L’Oreal, and Blk/Opl.

