Today’s Noisemakers: Ayo Sogunro, Farooq Kperogi, Tope Oshin, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Adekunle Gold

I really wish for a Nigeria free of hookups. With processes and procedures intact so I don’t have to have "connections" everywhere. Too hard to do business in this country. — KING AG #ABOUT30 (@adekunleGOLD) September 4, 2018

2. Hendrix

Is this one not Nigerian?

I hate it when people see me at the supermarket and they're like 'Hey, what are you doing here?' I tell them "You know I came to Swim" — Yours Sincerely😉™ (@HendrixBabaa) September 4, 2018

First time you heard such kind of questions? Abeg abeg.

3. Elnathan John

I still can never use the word palaver when writing in English. Because even after finding out the shocking fact that it is an English word, in my head it still sounds like pidgin. — The Writer Formerly Known As Elnathan (@elnathan_john) September 4, 2018

Happens to everyone. The subconscious part of the brain tells you… “DO NOT”!

…Write correct English please.

4. Favour Onyeoziri

With David Mark joining the race and Donald Duke defecting to SDP, I believe some of these Guys think the 2019 Presidential elections is a joke. — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) September 4, 2018

5. Farooq Kperogi

Buhari has racked up more debt for Nigeria in 3 yrs than previous govts before him have done in 16 years! Yet he's still borrowing even when the IMF says Nig has no capacity to repay its debts. By the time Buhari is done with Nigeria in 2019 or 2023, there'll be no country left pic.twitter.com/sJMoUzFkby — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) September 4, 2018

6. Ayo Sogunro

I like how we call distributing N10,000 to poor traders a "social intervention" while we keep running the fuel/energy, transportation, markets, and other systems that will collect N20,000 from them in a month. Our type of social interventions give out frozen fish, not the river. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) September 4, 2018

7. Tope Oshin

People can be in awe of you, and secretly detest you for same awesomeness at the same time. — Tope Oshin (@topeoshin) September 4, 2018