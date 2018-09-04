The Late 5: Osinbajo replies Atiku on restructuring; David Mark, Donald Duke jostle for PDP, SDP Presidential tickets | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

The debate between Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on restructuring the country continued on Tuesday, with the Vice President issuing a strong worded statement containing his reply.

Two-time Senate President, David Mark, has formally joined the race to contest the office of the President in the 2019 elections.

Former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke has announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after spending 20 years with the umbrella party.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has said it would deliver the Air Transport Licence and the Aircraft Operators Certificate to the new national carrier, Nigeria Air, in the next 90 days.

NCAA Director-General, Capt. Muktar Usman, who announced this at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos, said the proposed December take off of the carrier was still feasible.

In line with the presidential directive to investigate the activities and make recommendations for the reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police, the National Human Rights Commission has inaugurated a seven-man Special Investigative Panel to look into the activities of the unit.

According to a statement by the Public relations unit at the headquarters of the NHRC in Abuja, the commission inaugurated the panel explained that “the commission has issued a call for memoranda in two national dailies requesting members of the public to bring forward their complaints and has also inaugurated a Special Panel of Investigation for the national assignment.”

The statement added that the panel will sit in Abuja and the six geo-political zones of the country.

And stories from around the world:

U.S. President Donald Trump will chair a United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran this month during the annual gathering of world leaders in New York, diplomats and U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Tuesday. (Reuters) Russian planes have reportedly bombed rebel-held targets in the Syrian province of Idlib, as government troops mass before an expected offensive. (BBC) At least nine people have been reported dead and more than 300 injured as Typhoon Jebi – the strongest in 25 years – pummelled Japan. (Al Jazeera) Russia on Tuesday said it has officially warned US internet giant Google against “meddling” in next Sunday’s local elections by hosting opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s videos calling for mass protests. (AFP) Amazon has become the second company to be valued by Wall Street at $1tn, a matter of weeks after Apple reached the milestone first. (The Guardian)