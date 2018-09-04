20 years after, Presidential aspirant Donald Duke dumps the PDP

Former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke has announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after spending 20 years with the umbrella party.

Duke, who made the announcement at the National Secretariat of the SDP on Tuesday, said he left his party of about 20 years because it had derailed and lost its values and was not the same party for which he joined them back then.

The former Governor will be running for the Office of the President in the 2019 election under his new party.

