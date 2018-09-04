Osinbajo, Ambode, Moghalu to speak at the 2018 Ambassadors Summit

The Ambassadors Summit group will on Saturday, the 8th of September, 2018, be hosting over 5,000 Nigerians, working professionals, entrepreneurs, civic leaders and youth at the fifth annual edition of the Ambassadors Summit at the Main Auditorium of the University of Lagos to chart a new course for the Nigerian future.

According to the Convener and Project Lead, Prince Joshua Oyeniyi, “The Ambassadors Summit is arguably the most consistent platform in South Western Nigeria for the three ‘e’s of our mission, called engagement, enlightenment and empowerment.

Over the years since 2014, we have continued to stay true to our vision to raise sterling Nigerian leaders across diverse fields of endeavours who will have the highest level of ethics, values and convictions necessary to building a vibrant Nation and can represent us well anywhere in the World.

This year, which is a pre-election year, we have decided to engage the current crop of leaders and those aspiring for big public offices with a theme that will stimulate deep conversations and canvass a coalition of all Nigerians for the realisation of the Nigeria of our dream,” he added.

The theme of the 2018 Ambassadors Summit is: The Nigerian Dream: Collective Building for Today and Tomorrow. It is believed that the Nigerian Dream can be curated, developed and consciously implemented by every stratum of leadership, including the private sector and the citizenry to deliver quality living standards for Nigerians, living and unborn.

As the special guest of Honour, the event is expected to be graced by the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and former Cross River Governor Donald Duke as Special Keynote Speaker.

Many Presidential Aspirants including Prof Kingsley Moghalu, Mathias Tsado, Ahmed Buhari, Tope Fasua, David Esosa Ize-Iyamu, Dr Kola Christwealth, Eunice Atuejide, Dr Elishama Ideh, and others are expected to engage citizens.

Other private sectors and at civic leadership speakers include Rev Mrs Ijeoma Emeribe (WomanAfrica), Olasimbo Ojuroye (Sparkle Foundation), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, Dr Kriz David, etc.

Attendance is FREE though registration is required at bit.ly/TheAmbassadorsSummit or at www.theambassadorslive.org.

For more information, please, contact 08164847800, 08181562609 or email us at [email protected]