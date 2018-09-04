David Mark joins race to occupy Aso Rock, promises restructuring of the country

Two-time Senate President, David Mark, has formally joined the race to contest the office of the President in the 2019 elections.

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District disclosed this on Tuesday at the national headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, where he obtained his nomination and expression of Interest forms, with a vow to fix the myriads of problems facing the country in two years.

Mark said he is on a mission to salvage the country and bring it to a place of respect where it has been in the past, as he listed restructuring as a key item on his agenda.

“I have come to collect the forms for presidential nomination. You can comfortably say that PDP is the choice; it is the choice party in the country. Obviously, anybody who has come here to collect the form has a blueprint and I, along with very young boys and girls or men and women, have a blueprint,” he said.

“The blueprint, which we titled ‘730’, represents just two years — two years if given the opportunity to turn the economy of this country round. We will solve the insecurity problems, we will bring Nigerians together. The level of distrust in the country today has never been experienced in the history of this country.

“I have a very good background and I have been in politics since 1998 when I won my election into the Senate. I think I have the credentials and background to be able to do what I promise my team will do. It is a team that is going to work together to salvage this country to bring Nigeria to where it has been respected.

“Obviously, there are priority areas and restructuring is one of them; and I think the time has come for us to restructure this country so that Nigerians will feel that they are part and parcel and integral part of this country.”

The Presidential hopeful is expected to square up with 12 other aspirants to pick up the Presidential ticket of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on October 5.

