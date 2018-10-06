Opinion: Open letter to PDP presidential aspirants

Dear PDP Presidential Aspirants,

His Excellencies, here is an open but terse letter. All the 13 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants have converged in the city of Port Harcourt; making a last-minute scramble to woo delegates in PDP presidential primary which is the most closely contested presidential primary by any party in the history of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic. There is palpable tension that the PDP would implode after the convention, because of the suspicion that aggrieved aspirants would seek refuge in other parties; even back to the All Progressive Congress (APC) as is wont of Nigerian politicians who are seen as unprincipled and lacking in honour should they fail to become the preferred candidate of at least 4000 PDP delegates who are now the latest brides in the Garden City.

This scepticism is not unfounded given the prevailing and unrelenting peregrinations and migrations across party lines and affiliations by our political class. PDP will have only one presidential flag bearer and the 12 other aspirants have a moment in history to etch their names in gold in the annals of Nigerian history. As presidential aspirants, each of you have an opportunity to change the perception of Nigerian politicians, especially of the PDP stock. It is time to tuck in narcissistic attitude and think of Nigeria for once. A successful PDP convention will scatterbrain opposition supporters and the leadership of APC but a united front will make the PDP unbeatable and invincible.

For any aspirant who would want to head back to the APC, may I remind you of the travails of nPDP members (many of you are examples) who have, if not all returned back to the PDP after a labyrinthine and tortuous sojourn in APC where they were never welcomed. If the aspiration of any aspirant is good governance for the benefit of the Nigerian people, given that President Buhari has failed, PDP presents the best platform to rescue Nigeria. Moving to smaller parties will inadvertently result in what happened in Osun, where Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (PDP) teamed up with the APC to snatch victory from the PDP.

Defecting to another party which is not the APC is as good as endorsing Buhari for another term.

The politics of the current dispensation in the Fourth Republic is glaring for your Excellencies and the existence of megalomaniacs and demagogues in APC who look to take advantage of those joining their fold without integrating same persons is ad nauseam.

Nigerians are looking for succour from the Buhari administration and your Excellencies will do posterity good to remain in PDP to support whoever emerges. I use this medium to appeal to the PDP leadership to give your Excellencies preference in control of party affairs of your states especially in states where the current governors are APC so your excellences can deploy your influence and resources to win those states for the PDP come elections in February 2019.

Your Excellencies, the #PDPConvention 2018 is one that Nigerians from all walks of life are watching closely, one that determines which party majority of voters will pitch tent with and the outcome has far-reaching implications for Nigeria and Nigerians going into the 2019 election. Each one of you have carved a niche for yourself in the party.

The international community is watching how PDP would conduct its affairs. Many Nigerians are expecting exemplary leadership and spirit of sportsmanship but with a lot of reservations. However, 12 aspirants have an opportunity to become honourable statesmen. A time to call for unity and beckon on your supporters to queue behind the lucky and worthy PDP presidential candidate. This is your time, do not miss this opportunity to make Nigerians become proud of you, the PDP and our dear country. I wish all of you the best.

May God bless People’s Democratic Party.

May God bless Nigeria.