You will not see anything cooler than this DStv campaign video to tell African stories

There’s not a single doubt that DStv still enjoys cable supremacy. As a subscriber, I’m still fuming that the service no longer has the rights to broadcast the Carabao Cup and Europa League this season, and don’t get me started with pre-existing issues like poor service and increments in subscription prices. Yet, DStv is still a popular brand on account of its widely consumed Pan-African content, from film to television to music and sports.

Thus, it’s not surprising that DStv has released a campaign video with the objective to tell African stories and told by Africans, which means more local content and visibility for underground talents and stories. Tagged #IAmDStv, the video is an exercise in florid, bursting colours and computer-generated landscapes, casting a dynamic ensemble of African actors – Kenya’s Eve D’Souza and Pascal Tokodi, Zambia’s Mwaka Mugala from the telenovela Zuba, Riyama Ally from Tanzania, Nigeria’s Linda Ejiofor and Ireti Doyle and Big Brother Naija alum Tobi Bakre.

“I can be anything,” they all say at the beginning of the video, mugshot-style, which then launches into a throbbing visual design wherein Eve D’Souza declares herself as a hero and Tobi Bakre a villain, who is enigmatically shrouded in a hooded cloak. The video plays on extreme visual opposites: Mugala and Tokodi are affectionate with each other in a dreamy opium then yanked apart as a nightmare. Ireti Doyle, arguably rendering the best character and looking like something from an old-era Star Wars movie, creates and destroy. Linda shapeshifts from a princess to a pauper in a blink, and Riyama is the queen of the dancefloor.

Check out the campaign video via Linda Ejiofor’s Instagram below.