The Late 5: 7,000 delegates in Abuja to ratify Buhari as APC flag bearer; Ashafa loses APC Lagos East primary to state assembly member | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

At least 7,000 delegates from the All Progressives Congress (APC) are converged on the Eagle’s Square, Abuja to ratify President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination as the candidate of the party in the 2019 election.

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno and deputy chairman of the APC Presidential Convention Planning Committee, confirmed the development while briefing reporters on the party’s preparations ahead of the convention, adding that the delegates are drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the

Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Police has summoned Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senators Dino Melaye and Ben Bruce to report to the IGP Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters on Monday, 8th October, 2018 for investigation.

The Senators who led a crowd of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members in a protest over the outcome of the recently concluded Osun Governorship election marched to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters and the Police headquarters in Abuja, on Friday where according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, they tried to attack some officers.

“Senator Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Bruce who were captured on camera to have been involved in the disturbance of public peace and public safety, unlawful blockade of Shehu Shagari way for several hours preventing motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on the highway thereby disturbing public peace and public safety and causing innocent people to scamper for safety,” part of the statement read.

A governorship aspirant in the Rivers gubernatorial election, Magnus Abe, has rejected the adoption of Tonye Cole as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), stressing that it was unjust for the NWC to adopt an aspirant who came into the party recently as its candidate.

Speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, said the Senator representing Rivers South East, said he would approach the panel set up by the party with a view to upturning Cole’s adoption.

Similarly, two aspirants for the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa, Nuhu Ribadu, a former chairman of EFCC, and Mahmoud Ahmed, have condemned the conduct of governorship primaries of the party, alleging that the process was hijacked across the state.

Senator representing Lagos East, Gbenga Ashafa has lost the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 elections to four-time House of Assembly member, Bayo Osinowo, according to the results announced by the party’s Electoral Committee of the National Assembly and State House of Assembly primaries in Lagos, on Saturday.

Announcing the results in Ikeja, Chairman of the committee, Lucky Imasuen, said Osinowo polled 247,743 votes to defeat the two-time Senator, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, who polled 20,385 to emerge candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial district in the 2019 elections.

In a related development, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has boycotted the senatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the senatorial district, saying that the national leadership of the APC has not scheduled any senatorial primaries in Kaduna central

Publisher of online medium, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has emerged as the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) for the 2019 general election at the party’s presidential primary held on Saturday in Lagos, after the delegates of the party affirmed his candidacy being the only aspirant in the race.

Former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe, on Friday defected to the People’s Democratic Party, just as he described the PDP as the party of the Ijaw people, hence his decision to leave the “wilderness” to return to the PDP to support Governor Seriake Dickson in the interest of the state.