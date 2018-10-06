Today’s Noisemakers: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Omojuwa, Akin Alabi, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Lateef Lateef

What’s stopping you from becoming a millionaire? — [Lawal Lateef D] (@Latchenko) October 6, 2018

Too many things. We pay attention to bad governance, depend so much on our leaders to do almost everything.

Then… maybe…laziness.

2. Richard Mofe-Damijo

Motivation!

3. Akin Alabi

It’s hard to hide your bias if you are political. Politics can make a wise man believe, say or defend nonsense. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) October 6, 2018

4. Matagu

All of a sudden we do not understand governance anymore. A governor has admitted to conspiring with the president to try to recall a serving senator because he's disloyal. And it's OK because they didn't have enough money to execute? 😂😂 — Mat'agu (@Miss_Matagu) October 6, 2018

5. Omojuwa

The idea to go direct by the APC was always a good idea for inclusion but their confusion with direct or indirect according to individual interests across states has resulted in several unwanted political pregnancies. No one knows the consequences these could birth. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 6, 2018

6. Isima Odeh

There is no year Olamide hasn't dropped a hit since 2009. — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) October 6, 2018