‘Alabi abi?’: Lawmaker Akin Alabi receives backlash for his health centre photos | The #YNaijaCover

The lawmaker, Akin Alabi, is no stranger to constant backlash from the public. His prominent presence on social media also makes him easily accessible and a target of an irate mob.
On Thursday, Hon Akin Alabi who represents the people of Egbeda/Ona-Ara constituency of Oyo State in the Federal House of Representatives posted pictures of a health centre project on the social media platform, Twitter. The legislator flaunted his own constituency project when he tweeted the following; “Almost done. Health Center, Ajiwogbo, Ibadan.”
People were very unimpressed with the project and accused him of siphoning money and erecting a less-than, small, structure posing as a hospital.
The lawmaker tried to explain his point of view, stating that he was not a contractor and it was a small facility, to begin with.
“What played out here is very simple. A health center has been in existence for 20 years. The villagers wanted their “little hospital” renovated. The condition was bad for the doctors and nurses there. I pulled all stops to bring the agency that can do it. The work was done,” he said.
While his explanation might seem plausible, it shows that Nigerians are entirely exhausted with politicians presenting sub-par projects as part of their accomplishments.
Toluwanimi Onakoya is a spirited writer, creative and videographer. Her biggest drive is to connect with people and depict tales using various forms of media.
Toluwanimi is available on Instagram and Twitter @nimi_onaks
