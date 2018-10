The United States Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court Saturday afternoon, likely cementing a conservative majority on the court for a generation and bringing to an end months of bitter partisan feuding marked by shocking allegations of sexual assault and vehement and angry denials from the nominee. The Senate backed Kavanaugh’s nomination by 50 votes to 48.

The final vote was interrupted several times by protesters as senators sat silent at their desks for the formal roll call vote.

“I do not consent, where’s my representation,” one yelled.

