This is the story of the gruesome rape and murder of 20-year-old model in Akure #JusticeForAjilaSeun

A 20-year-old model, and graduate of Adeyemi College of Education, Òndó, Ajila Oluwaseun Fiona was raped and stabbed to death in her own home in Ijoka area of Akure, Òndó.

The model who is the only child of her parents and lived alone with her mother had gotten home around 6pm on the day of the incident.

According to eyewitnesses who narrated the story, Fiona had prepared dinner for herself and her mother who was absent at the time and served her own portion on the table complete with water. It was also gathered that it was at this point that the assailant came in to the house and attacked her, raping and stabbing her to death in the process.

After committing the dastardly act, the assailant left the house through the back door and nobody knew about the incident until her mother came back home minutes later and met the lifeless body of her daughter on her bed.

Seun had been stabbed repeatedly and raped. The case has been reported to the police who say investigations are ongoing to find the killer. As confirmed by Oluyemi Fasipe, the Police PRO of police Òndó confirmed it has been duly reported to the police and said that the case has been referred to the state CID for proper investigation.

We will follow this story and bring you more details as they come in.