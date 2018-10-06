This is the story of the gruesome rape and murder of 20-year-old model in Akure #JusticeForAjilaSeun

A 20-year-old model, and graduate of Adeyemi College of Education, Òndó, Ajila Oluwaseun Fiona was raped and stabbed to death in her own home in Ijoka area of Akure, Òndó.

The model who is the only child of her parents and lived alone with her mother had gotten home around 6pm on the day of the incident.

According to eyewitnesses who narrated the story, Fiona had prepared dinner for herself and her mother who was absent at the time and served her own portion on the table complete with water. It was also gathered that it was at this point that the assailant came in to the house and attacked her, raping and stabbing her to death in the process.

After committing the dastardly act, the assailant left the house through the back door and nobody knew about the incident until her mother came back home minutes later and met the lifeless body of her daughter on her bed.

Seun had been stabbed repeatedly and raped. The case has been reported to the police who say investigations are ongoing to find the killer. As confirmed by Oluyemi Fasipe, the Police PRO of police Òndó confirmed it has been duly reported to the police and said that the case has been referred to the state CID for proper investigation.

We will follow this story and bring you more details as they come in.

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi October 6, 2018

Ambode’s press conference and the Lagos APC primaries; President Buhari’s Independence Day speech and 5 things we learnt and other stories that made headlines this week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week. This week began with the governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode holding ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 5, 2018

The Late 5: Jimi Agbaje to battle Sanwo-Olu for Lagos governorship; Magnus Abe, Utomi, Akinlade denied APC guber tickets | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ...

Oludolapo Adelana October 5, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 5th of October

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: BREAKING: Jimi Agbaje emerges as Lagos PDP guber candidate ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 5, 2018

BREAKING: Jimi Agbaje emerges as Lagos PDP guber candidate

Two-time Governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje on Friday emerged as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 5, 2018

#BelvedereXLaolu ends concept tour with fashion soirée (PHOTOS)

Belvedere Vodka hosted fashionistas, celebrities, influencers and lovers of the brand at a fashion soirée in collaboration with the award-winning ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 5, 2018

Saraki, Dogara lead protest march to INEC HQs over Osun election

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently protesting against the outcome of the recently concluded Osun Governorship ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail