French Husband Drugged Wife Every Night For 10 Years While Inviting Over 51 Internet Strangers to Rape Her

In a shocking and appalling case of long-term abuse, a French husband, known only as Dominique P, has been accused of drugging his unsuspecting wife and orchestrating the rape of his wife by at least 51 men over a period of ten years.

The suspect allegedly utilized an internet forum called “à son insu” (“without him/her knowing”) to contact other men who shared similar dark intentions of engaging in non-consensual sexual acts with their partners.

The forum, hosted on a French webchat site, has come under scrutiny for its involvement in criminal investigations related to illicit substances, pedophilia, racism, and anti-Semitism.

According to reports, Dominique P, a pensioner married for over 50 years to his wife Françoise, spiked her evening meals with the anti-anxiety drug Témesta (Lorazepam) before his guests arrived at their residence in Mazan, near Carpentras.

The 51 men involved in these heinous acts, spanning a wide range of ages and professions including firefighters, lorry drivers, municipal councillors, IT workers, prison guards, nurses, and journalists, have since been charged with rape and are currently in custody.

To ensure the crimes went undetected, Dominique P implemented various precautions. Tobacco and perfume were banned to prevent arousing his wife with strong smells. Men were required to wash their hands in hot water to maintain consistent body temperature, undress in the kitchen to leave no clothing traces in the bedroom, and park near a school, making their way to the house under the cover of darkness to avoid arousing suspicions from neighbors.

Disturbingly, Dominique P meticulously filmed and archived each sexual act, storing the footage in a folder named “ABUSES” on a USB drive that was later discovered by the police. Multiple men returned numerous times to participate in these unspeakable acts. The rapes allegedly occurred between 2011 and 2020.

While some of the men claimed ignorance of the non-consensual nature of the acts, one even denied that it constituted rape, stating, “It’s his wife, he does what he likes with her.”

However, Avignon prosecutors cited in Le Monde stressed that Dominique P ensured none of the men felt compelled to continue if they wished to stop. No violence or threats were used to coerce the men into participating.

The horrifying truth behind this case came to light when police accidentally uncovered footage of the abuse while investigating Dominique P for secretly filming women in the changing rooms of a local supermarket using a hidden camera in 2020.

When questioned about her husband, Françoise initially described him as a “great guy,” emphasizing his kindness and care. However, when confronted with the secret tapes, she broke down, revealing that she felt like an object, leading her to contemplate suicide.

Flashbacks and unexplained gynecological issues suddenly made sense to her, potentially linked to the drugging and frequent fatigue she experienced. Medical examinations confirmed she had contracted four sexually transmitted diseases.

In light of these revelations, Françoise has filed for divorce, seeking an end to the torment she endured during her marriage. Dominique P, on the other hand, reportedly maintains his love for his wife, referring to her as “a saint.” His lawyer, Béatrice Navarro, described Françoise as his first and only love.

As the investigation continues, authorities have identified a staggering 92 cases of rape involving 83 individuals. However, 51 cases have been officially identified to date. If the investigating magistrates follow the prosecutor’s recommendations, a trial of historic proportions is expected to take place next year, shedding light on this horrifying case that has left the nation reeling in disbelief.