Wizkid Teases New Album, Set to Drop New Single Ahead of Tottenham Stadium Concert

Nigerian superstar Wizkid is ready to make a splash in 2023 as he follows up on the success of his 2022 album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ with a highly anticipated new single. The Grammy Award-winning artist recently revealed his plans during a visit to the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he is set to headline a landmark concert on July 29, 2023.

In an interview with media personality Adesope, Wizkid shared that his fans can expect his first release of the year to drop in the coming week. Not only that, but he also hinted at the completion of his next album, building excitement among his loyal fanbase.

While Wizkid has yet to release a single in 2023, he has been making waves through collaborations with other artists. His notable features include Rexxie’s ‘Abracadabra’ remix, DJ Tunez’s ‘Blessings,’ and his contribution to the soundtrack of the highly anticipated film ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ produced by Metrobooming.

Fans around the world eagerly await the release of Wizkid’s upcoming single, which will follow the success of his fifth album ‘More Love, Less Ego.’ The album gave us memorable singles like ‘Bad To Me’ and ‘Money & Love,’ showcasing Wizkid’s musical prowess and diverse style.

Adding to the excitement, Wizkid is set to make history as the first African artist to headline the illustrious Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With a capacity of 80,000, the stadium will be the stage for Wizkid’s next release, as well as a nostalgic performance featuring timeless classics from his extensive catalog.

The acclaimed artist also shared his excitement about his newly acquired multimillion naira diamond neckpiece, which serves as the inaugural piece for his upcoming jewelry line. Wizkid revealed that he personally designed the neckpiece and expressed his enthusiasm for venturing into the world of jewellery.

With this move, Wizkid joins the ranks of renowned international celebrities like Rihanna and Pharrell Williams, who have successfully established their own jewelry lines.

The countdown has begun, and Wizkid fans can’t wait to experience the magic of his new single and witness his electrifying performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fans also eagerly await the unveiling of the full collection. It is clear that Wizkid’s foray into the jewelry business will bring a fresh and exciting dimension to his ever-expanding empire.