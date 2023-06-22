No Approval Given: Tinubu’s Aide Clarifies Misinformation on Salary Increase

Dele Alake, the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has dismissed reports claiming that salary increases were approved for elected politicians and judicial officers. In a statement released on Thursday, Alake addressed the misinformation circulating in certain sections of the media, clarifying that no such salary review had been authorized by President Tinubu.

Alake referred to the reports, which falsely claimed that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) had approved a 114% salary increase for the President, Vice President, elected federal and state political office holders, as “misinformation.” He emphasized that President Tinubu had not approved any salary increase and that no proposal regarding this matter had been presented to him for consideration.

While acknowledging that the RMAFC has the constitutional authority to propose and determine the salaries and allowances of political office holders and judicial officers, Alake made it clear that any such changes could only take effect after being duly considered and approved by the President.

Alake also highlighted the dangers of fake news, noting that the spread of unfounded stories on social media and certain sections of the mainstream media can create ill-will and undermine the progress and positive public reception that the Tinubu-led administration has garnered through its dynamic and progressive policies.

In light of this, Alake urged the public to disregard reports on government activities and policy issues that do not originate from official approved communication channels.