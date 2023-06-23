OceanGate Tragedy: All Passengers Aboard Titanic Submersible Feared Dead; DSS Uncovers Terrorist Plot to Attack Worship Centers| 5 Things That Should Matter Today

OceanGate Tragedy: All Passengers Aboard Titanic Submersible Feared Dead

Tribunal: Witness Alleges INEC Deleted Election Results on BVAS

NAFDAC Clears Nigerian Noodles as Safe for Consumption

INEC to Hold Comprehensive Review of 2023 Elections

DSS Uncovers Terrorist Plot to Attack Worship Centers

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

OceanGate Tragedy: All Passengers Aboard Titanic Submersible Feared Dead

OceanGate, the diving company known for organizing the Titanic tour trip, has made a somber announcement regarding the fate of all passengers aboard the Titan submersible. In a statement released on Thursday evening, the company confirmed that the debris found near the Titanic by rescue teams is believed to be from the ill-fated Titan, and tragically, all passengers on board have lost their lives.

The devastating incident unfolded during a descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean. The Titan, with five passengers on board, began its two-hour journey on Sunday morning, venturing nearly 13,000 feet below sea level, southeast of Newfoundland, Canada. Priced at $250,000 per person, this eight-day expedition, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, was supposed to offer a unique opportunity to witness the historic site.

Around one hour and 45 minutes into the descent, the Titan lost contact with its mothership, the Polar Prince. Immediately, search efforts were initiated, and a Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the vicinity. Despite extensive attempts to locate the source, the search proved fruitless.

Additional vessels equipped with advanced seafloor mapping technology joined the search, aiming to detect and map objects on the ocean floor. The US Coast Guard (USCG) played a pivotal role in coordinating these rescue efforts. Earlier estimates indicated that the oxygen supply on board the submersible would have depleted by 1 pm UK time, considering the number of passengers and the duration of the submersion.

However, experts noted that the projected supply of breathable air could potentially be extended if the passengers had taken measures to conserve oxygen. As the search intensified, rescue vessels discovered debris on the seafloor, including the tail cone of the submersible, approximately 1,600 feet away from the bow of the Titanic. Regrettably, the crew pod has not been found.

OceanGate has officially confirmed the tragic loss of life in a heartfelt statement. The company expressed deep sorrow over the believed loss of its CEO, Stockton Rush, as well as Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet. These individuals were esteemed explorers who possessed an unwavering spirit of adventure and a profound dedication to exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. The entire explorer community mourns the loss of these five remarkable individuals and shares their grief with the families affected by this devastating incident.

During this most painful time, OceanGate has requested that the privacy of the affected families be respected. The loss of these extraordinary individuals is not only a tragedy for their loved ones but also a tremendous loss to the world of exploration.

As investigations continue, the focus now shifts to understanding the cause of the catastrophic event and preventing such tragedies in the future.

Tribunal: Witness Alleges INEC Deleted Election Results on BVAS

At the Presidential Election Petitions Court, Mr. Hitler Nwala, a Digital Forensic Analyst and witness for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has made a shocking revelation. Mr. Nwala testified that all the results on the 110 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines he inspected were deleted. This revelation came during the ongoing petition challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

Led by the PDP’s lead counsel, Mr. Chris Uche (SAN), Mr. Nwala confirmed that he examined the machines exclusively from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). However, he stated that he couldn’t determine at what point the results were deleted from the machines.

During cross-examination by Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud, counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Nwala revealed that he used a standard device to inspect the machines and arrive at his conclusion. When asked if he had the commission’s authorization to attach an external device to the BVAS machine, he answered in the affirmative.

Mr. Mahmoud further questioned the witness about the limited number of machines he examined compared to the total number deployed in the FCT and nationwide. Mr. Nwala admitted that he only compiled the report and didn’t calculate the percentages.

In an attempt to verify the witness’s claims, the INEC counsel offered a BVAS machine for inspection, but Mr. Nwala declined, citing professional ethics regarding the examination of the machine within the court premises.

The witness also explained that since all the devices had the same model and appearance, he couldn’t identify a specific machine he inspected solely by its external features.

Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, counsel for the All Progressives Congress (APC), pointed out that neither Mr. Nwala nor any member of his team signed the six-volume forensic report. Despite the claim, the witness maintained that he signed both the report and the certificate of compliance.

During questioning by President Bola Tinubu’s counsel, Mr. Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Mr. Nwala clarified that he was not in Abuja during the election and therefore couldn’t have known if any issues arose with the machines on the election day.

Following the witness’s testimony, the petitioners presented Forms EC8A series from various local government areas as evidence, including those from Ogun, Ondo, Jigawa, and Rivers.

Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned the hearing of the petition until Friday, allowing further examination of the presented evidence.

NAFDAC Clears Nigerian Noodles as Safe for Consumption

In a recent press briefing held in Lagos, the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Moji Adeyeye, confirmed that noodles manufactured in Nigeria have been certified as safe for consumption. This certification comes after NAFDAC conducted an investigation into the presence of ethylene oxide or its metabolite in noodles and their seasonings.

According to Prof Moji Adeyeye, the investigation revealed that none of the instant noodles produced in Nigeria contained ethylene oxide or its derivative. As a result, the noodles and their seasonings are considered safe for consumption. The NAFDAC Director General also stated that the levels of mycotoxin and heavy metals in the noodles were within internationally acceptable limits.

The sampling of the noodles was conducted extensively to ensure a robust investigation. Samples were drawn from various brands of chicken-flavored instant noodles and their seasonings from production facilities across the country. Additionally, market visits were conducted in major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, and Kano to collect samples from retail outlets. All samples were properly packaged and delivered to the Central Laboratory in Oshodi, Lagos, where they underwent rigorous laboratory analysis in accordance with international standards and methods.

A total of 114 samples of instant noodles and their seasonings were received for testing, reaffirming NAFDAC’s commitment to proactive measures in protecting public health. The agency assures the public that it remains dedicated to ensuring the safety of food products in Nigeria.

INEC to Hold Comprehensive Review of 2023 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will conduct a post-election review for the recently concluded 2023 polls. The review period is scheduled to take place from July 4 to August 5, 2023, according to a statement by INEC spokesman Festus Okoye. This review process has been a customary practice of the electoral commission since 2011.

During the review, the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) will hold a meeting, which will be followed by the commission’s retreat. The focus of the review will encompass all aspects of the electoral activities carried out before, during, and after the elections.

The presidential election took place on February 25, 2023, with INEC declaring Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner. However, two main challengers, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have filed court cases contesting the election results. They allege various electoral malpractices, voter suppression, violence, inefficiencies in the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV), and contend that the election was not conducted freely and fairly.

In addition to the presidential poll, INEC conducted National Assembly elections for both the lower and upper chambers, as well as governorship elections in 28 states. The APC emerged as the winner in 16 states, the PDP in 10 states, the LP in one state, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in one state. Some results from the governorship elections are currently being challenged in state tribunals.

The general elections were not without their share of controversy, including visible misconduct by certain high-ranking INEC officials. One notable incident involved a suspended REC in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, who faced criticism from both the commission and the public for improper and unconstitutional actions during the supplementary elections in the state.

INEC expressed its intention to review the lessons learned from the general elections and chart a path forward. This review process will involve INEC officials at the national and state levels, as well as stakeholders such as political parties, security agencies, election observers, the media, and service providers involved in the transportation of personnel and materials for the elections.

DSS Uncovers Terrorist Plot to Attack Worship Centers

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a warning regarding potential terrorist attacks on places of worship and recreational centers during the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration. According to Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, there are reports suggesting plans to carry out these attacks, urging increased vigilance in the lead-up to the Islamic festival.

Evidence of the planned attacks was discovered during a raid conducted by a joint security team comprising the DSS, Nigerian Army, and Police in Kogi and Nasarawa states. During the operation, a suspected gunrunner named Abubakar Muhammad, also known as Abu Direba, was apprehended, and a significant amount of dangerous items were seized. These included 486 rounds of ammunition, 22 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), N31,500, and a Volkswagen Golf vehicle.

In another operation, the team raided the hideout of Kabir Bala, also known as Okwo, a notorious gang leader and one-time jailbreaker, in Ejule, Kogi state. Okwo engaged the troops in a gunfight but was eventually neutralized. Various items were recovered from the scene, including an AK47 rifle, locally fabricated weapons, phones, and charms.

Given the recovery of primed IEDs among the suspected terrorists, the DSS is urging caution and vigilance before the Eid celebrations. They are particularly concerned about the safety of religious and recreational venues. Operators and customers of public venues such as markets and malls are advised to be cautious and report any suspicious persons or activities to the relevant security agencies.

The DSS emphasizes its commitment to partnering with sister agencies and conducting proactive drills to frustrate criminal activities. The agency is urging the public to cooperate and assist in maintaining security during the festive period.