The Big 5: Communications Minister, Shittu allegedly skipped NYSC; Earthquakes now potential hazards in Nigeria – Abuja tremor report | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu,is alleged not to have participated in the mandatory National Youth Service Scheme, despite graduating from the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) at age 25.

According to Premium Times, months of discreet checks at the NYSC headquarters showed that the Oyo Governorship Aspirant did not present himself for service after graduation and is yet to do so till date, but the Minister who was contacted by the online medium on Tuesday for his reaction, explained that he deliberately skipped the NYSC scheme because he was convinced that his membership of the state assembly in 1979 was itself a “service.”

“The constitution provides for the qualification needed for state assembly members, NYSC is not there. I didn’t need it to become a member of the state assembly, and that is already a service,” he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, approved the appointment of a campaign organisation for his re-election in 2019, to be headed by Transport Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi

There are indications that earthquakes have become a potential hazard in the country, following 2016 earthquake occurrence in Kwoi, Kaduna State; Saki in Oyo State.Ibgogene in Bayelsa State and the latest of September 7, 2018, in Mpape, Abuja.

Chairman of the Presidential Committee on the earth tremor in Abuja and Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency, Prof Seidu Mohammed, disclosed this while presenting the report of the committee to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

A statement by the Ministry, said a study conducted by Julius Berger on the geological, hydrological and geotechnical investigation for Abuja identified Mpape as a shear zone that was weak with several fractures and faults system, as water extraction and recharge imbalance from aquifer were causing hydrological instability along the fractures, adding that the existence of 110,000 boreholes within Abuja metropolis with about 330,000 metric tonnes of water drilled daily was not suitable.

“Though these earthquakes may have been of low-magnitude, it is now certain that earthquake occurrence has become a potential hazard to the nation,” the statement read in part.

Former Senate President and Presidential aspirant in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator David Mark, has declared that he will accept whatever method is used at picking a candidate for the party ahead of the 2019 presidential elections, provided it produces a candidate with the least problems.

The Benue Senator, disclosed this while addressing delegates of the party in Akwanga, Nasarawa ahead of the party’s October 5 presidential primaries, stressed that the most important thing matters is to produce a candidate who will be respected and who can address the current challenges confronting the country, which he described himself as.

He further added that it was the firm belief of the opposition PDP that the country should be restructured, noting that the creation of Apa State was one of the items in the restructuring.

Troops from the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, are draining a mining pond in Dura, Jos South Local Government of Plateau, in search of Idris Alkali, in search of Idris Alkali,a retired Major General and former Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, who was declared missing on September 3, on his way to Bauchi from Abuja.

Commander of the search and rescue operation, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohammed,who addressed newsmen on Thursday, said that after thorough search and investigation, the army stumbled on some intelligence that some vehicles were pushed into the river, hence it became necessary to search the very deep water body in the last three days, stressing that the soldiers have used all options but will as a last resort, evacuate the water from the pond to see what is in it.

Women numbering about 500 clad in black, have however protested the evacuation of the water, which they have said could lead to the death of their sons and husbands, because of its huge cultural significance, but the commander has said that only a directive from the Army Headquarters can stop the action.

And stories from around the world: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet U.S. President Donald Trump next week as fears grow in Tokyo that Washington could demand that Japan curb its car exports to the United States. (Reuters) Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang, one of the country’s top three leaders but with mostly ceremonial duties, died on Friday after an illness, state television and radio announced. (Reuters) Dozens of people have died in Tanzania when a passenger ferry capsized in the south of Lake Victoria, an official said on Thursday. (Al Jazeera) Global expansion is likely to slow as tensions kickstarted by US President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies hit world trade, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said Thursday. (AFP) Mexico’s President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador has insisted that he still plans to sell the presidential jet after spending three hours grounded on a commercial plane. (BBC)