Entertainment Roundup: Kanye West attacks Drake and Nick Cannon over Kim Kardashian; Beyoncé’s ex-drummer goes to court, alleges “extreme witchcraft” | More stories

Kanye West attacks Drake and Nick Cannon

Kanye West has ripped Drake and Nick Cannon for publicly talking, rapping or even suggesting anything about his wife, Kim Kardashian. West released a series of videos where he shares a bunch of “things that were not sitting right with my spirit.”

The first of which being Nick talking about Kim’s body in a recent VladTV interview. Nick and Kim dated back in their mid-20s, and Nick excitedly reminisced about her body, saying … “That white girl got ass!!”

As for Drake, West is not happy with “In My Feelings,” considering “Kiki” has been rumoured to be Kim – her family nickname, and everyone knows it from their show. West says Drake should’ve publicly stated the Kiki in his song is NOT Kim.

As Kanye puts it … he wouldn’t rap about a girl named RiRi.

AU unveils Ghana as host country for 5th AFRIMA

The African Union Commission (AUC) has announced the Republic of Ghana as the Official Host Country for the 5th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), following receipt of the Letter of Intent to Host AFRIMA dated April 18, 2018, addressed to the Commissioner of Social Affairs, African Union Commission, Amira Elfadil and signed by the Honourable Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana, Honourable Catherine Afeku.

The 5th AFRIMA Host Country unveiling was conducted at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Thursday, September 6, 2018 by the African Union’s Acting Director for Social Affairs, Mariama Cisse Mohamed; Head of Culture, African Union, Angela Martins, and President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada.

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola sets internet ablaze with singer’s ‘irresponsibility’

It’s not the first time.

Linda Ikeji releases teaser for her latest reality show, ‘Girls Squad: Life After Uni’

The reality show showcases the lives of six former Babcock and Covenant University students as they live their lives after leaving the university.

Beyoncé’s ex-Drummer files for restraining order, alleging “extreme witchcraft”

Beyoncé’s former drummer, Kimberly Thompson has filed for a civil harassment restraining order against Beyoncé, The Blast reports.

According to documents obtained by the Blast, Thompson alleges that Beyoncé is practicing “extreme witchcraft” and “magic spells of sexual molestation” to harass her. Among other allegations, Thompson also claims that Beyoncé “murdered my pet kitten.”

Machine Gun Kelly says he apologised to Eminem for comment about his daughter ‘six years ago’

Machine Gun Kelly says that he reached out to Eminem and apologised for calling his then teenage daughter ‘hot’.

Machine Gun Kelly says the beef between the two started after referring to Eminem’s daughter Hailie as ‘hot as f**k’ back in 2012.

He said 45-year-old Em, who dragged him in his track Not Alike, has kept a grudge against him despite the fact that he said sorry – and insists he should have gotten over it years ago.